A Texas Pumpkin Patch Proposal Is Viral After 'Almost Being Ruined' By The Fiancée (VIDEO)
She needed "pumpkin boobs."
Marriage proposals can turn either endearing when accepted or heartbreaking when denied, but they are certainly not known for being funny. Nonetheless, a Texas woman is proving that this life-changing moment can be both adorable and amusing.
TikTok user Samantha Rhea (@sammyrhea) recently posted a clip of the moment his now husband proposed to her during a visit to a pumpkin patch in Dallas, TX.
The proposal took place on October 4, 2021, at the Dallas Arboretum, and it was not until this year that the woman decided to post it and share it with her followers. She didn’t know this minute in her life would melt the hearts of various TikTok users.
"It happened a year ago, and I shared it with all my people at the time. I never really got the hang of TikTok, but I was bored and thought I’d put it up there. We are still shocked to see the numbers going up," Samantha told Narcity.
@sammyrhea
Pumpkin boobs proposal. On brand in every way. #ShowYourJOWO #pumpkinseason #proposal #fyp #foryou
The 30-second viral video has over 12 million views and shows the moment when the future husband gets down on his knee while the fiancée is having fun holding two pumpkins and placing them in her chest as if they were "pumpkin boobs."
After putting the fruits back, a distracted Samantha finally notices the man’s intentions and immediately reacts in shock.
"My first thought was 'why are you on the ground?’ After I realized everything that was happening, I thought, of course, I would make a fool of myself at this moment!" the woman told Narcity.
Comments on Samantha Rhea's viral proposal TikTok video.sammyrhea | TikTok
People reacted to this funny proposal in a lovely manner, sharing joyful opinions.
"Aawww you didn’t almost ruin anything that’s one of the many reasons why he loves you. Your sense of humor. Look at him laughing knowing 😂😂😂🥰🥰🥰," a user wrote in the previously mentioned video.
Although Samantha is a Texas native, she and her husband currently live in New York City, NY, where she works as a musical theater artist and education director for a non-profit, and he is an IT for a research center.
The woman and her husband Tariq got married on October 15, 2022.