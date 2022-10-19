A Thai Restaurant Refuses Refunds For Guests Who 'Can't Handle' Spice & Reactions Are Spicy AF
How well can you handle spice when you go to a Thai restaurant? If the answer is not so well, then we recommend you stop trying to challenge yourself because restaurants are getting sick of it.
One Thai restaurant in particular is standing its ground and has officially announced that if you order food at a spice level that you can't handle, then it's your problem because you won't get refunded.
"Local Thai place no longer suffering fools," read Twitter user Rani Molla's tweet, attached with a picture of a sign posted on the window of her local Thai place, and it has Twitter debating on the topic.
The sign reads, "we will no longer issue refunds when you order your food spicy and can't handle it."
It seems like the restaurant had one too many run-ins with patrons who ordered spicy food beyond what they could handle, and they're taking things into their own hands to deal with the situation.
"Imagine ordering spicy food then trying to return it because it's spicy?" Molla continued under her tweet. "Arrestable offence."
Molla also added that "level 3 was fine for our 2-year-old, who ate it all without sending it back. Though, to be fair, he didn't pay."
The tweet sparked a debate amongst Twitter users, but it seems like more people are on the side of the restaurant than on the side of adventurous customers.
One Twitter user wrote, "Good. They shouldn't have had to suffer them from the start. You order Thai food spicy, you either enjoy the suffering, or you don't. Them's the breaks."
Someone else tweeted, "sounds like too many w*sses walked into that restaurant."
"I would LOVE to see a wall of shame for the people who have tried to get a refund for the food being too spicy," tweeted another user.
However, another person pointed out that the level of spice differs by the restaurant and chef, so it's hard to decide how spicy to go when eating at a Thai restaurant.
"It doesn't help that asking for the same level of spicy yields different results by an order of magnitude, across restaurants, and even at the same restaurant, depending on the cook," read the tweet.
Another person said, "If I order a 7… don't make it a 7."
"But spicy is not the same as heat," argued a different Twitter user.
However, it's safe to say that most people sided with the restaurant.
As one user said, "Dare to spice, pay the price!"
