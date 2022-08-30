Fans Are Demanding Refunds After A Member Of Arcade Fire Was Accused Of Sexual Misconduct
Win Butler has been the band's frontman since 2001.
Fans are calling for refunds on concert tickets following reports that Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler has been accused of sexual misconduct.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
As per an investigation by music journalism website Pitchfork, four people have called out the Texas-born, Montreal-based singer for inappropriate behaviour, including alleged instances of non-consensual kissing and forceful touching.
These instances happened between 2016 and 2020, with all the victims between the ages of 18 and 23 when the incidents occurred.
In a statement to Pitchfork, Butler denied that the relationships he had with the accusers were not consensual.
"Every single one of these interactions has been mutual and always between consenting adults," said the singer. "It is deeply revisionist, and frankly just wrong, for anyone to suggest otherwise."
"I vehemently deny any suggestion that I forced myself on a woman or demanded sexual favours," he added.
The singer and instrumentalist also cited that this happened during a period of drinking to deal with "the heaviest depression of [his] life" after experiencing a miscarriage with his wife and bandmate Régine Chassagne.
Since these allegations became public on August 27, fans of the band have taken to social media to call for refunds for tickets to the band's upcoming world tour.
The tour kicks off on August 30 in Dublin, Ireland, with the group then set to move on to Europe, the U.S. and Canada over the next few months.
Many have also called for outright cancellation of the upcoming tour in light of the allegations.
"Really let down that @arcadefire are continuing to tour despite the allegations that have been made," said one Twitter user. "Cancel and refund us the huge amount spent to see you."
"No way should arcade fire continue with their world tour on Tuesday. It’s a wrap. Cancel it already," said another.
"I want a refund for tomorrow’s concert if you’re not cancelling the show," said a user ahead of the start of the tour. "I refuse to support abusers and their apologists."
Others lamented the fact that they would be out of the money if they didn't go.
"If they don't cancel the tour and refund what are the chances I'll be able to resell an Arcade Fire ticket in the year of our lord 2022 lol."
"Can @arcadefire just cancel and refund my card? I really don’t want them having my money and there’s no way in f*ck I’m attending now," said another.
According to the band's website, the world tour is still a go.
Arcade Fire was formed in 2001 in Montreal, releasing their first album, Funeral, to critical acclaim.
Since then, they've received international fame, with their 2010 album The Suburbs winning the Grammy for Album Of The Year.
Narcity has reached out to Arcade Fire for comment on the allegations. Narcity has also reached out to Ticketmaster, the retailer for the band's concert tickets, for confirmation on whether the world tour is going ahead. We will update this article if and when we receive a response.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511. You can also contact the Support Services for Male Survivors of Sexual Assault at 1-866-887-0015.