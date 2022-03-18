Shawn Mendes' New Instagram Photos On A Texas Ranch Got Fans To Freak Out Over This Tattoo
Fans are speculating about what could be new ink ahead of SXSW performance. 🎤
An Instagram post Shawn Mendes just dropped has fans worked up, as they speculate on what could be a new neck tattoo.
The star posted a series of shots relaxing on a peaceful Texas ranch he's visiting prior to headlining the South by Southwest music festival this Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
The photos depict what appears to be a relaxing St. Patrick's Day. Mendes lounges shirtless by a fire pit with his feet propped up, followed by other shots of a vibrant orange sunset, him petting a horse, showing off a necklace, and blue skies over a wooden stable gate.
But the photo grabbing the fan's attention shows him overlooking a tranquil lake, revealing what seems to be a new tattoo, a thin red line straight down the nape of his neck, adorned with a gold chain.
Fans took to Twitter to speculate about the meaning of the alleged new ink, drawing connections to possible symbolism.
idk if it\u2019s that but that\u2019s SO CUTEpic.twitter.com/8bG3zIZgrg— ez \ud83e\udee7 (@ez \ud83e\udee7) 1647557695
Many Instagram users also got into a heated debate in the comments section over the art piece saying it could symbolize his new-found spirituality.
Others speculated if the tattoo was real at all.
@ShawnMendes is that a tattoo or a scratch ???pic.twitter.com/PvnoNJjRNi— vic !\u00a1 26 days || reading mp (@vic !\u00a1 26 days || reading mp) 1647580654
The singer's ex Camila Cabello also made headlines for getting a neck tattoo recently.
The ex-couple announced their split via Instagram story back in November that read "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever ❤️ we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ - Camila and Shawn".
Do you think the tattoo is permanent? Let us know what you think in the comments below!