Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Have Broken Up & They Confirmed The News On Instagram
"We've decided to end our romantic relationship..."💔
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have officially ended their relationship after two years together, although they say they will continue to be "best friends."
In a joint Instagram statement, shared late on Wednesday night, the duo announced that they had "decided to end our romantic relationship [...]."
While it's bad news for fans of the couple, they confirmed that their "love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."
Shared on both Mendes' and Cabello's Insta stories, the message continued, "we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."
Rumors that they were in a relationship began swirling following the release of their duet "Senorita," back in June 2019.
The famous pair have officially dated for just over two years and in that time they've explored Ontario, got a puppy and been spotted getting way too affectionate on multiple occasions (eek!)
Despite the break up, they thanked fans for supporting the relationship, saying, "we so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."
No additional details were shared about how long the relationship has been over, although pictures were shared of them celebrating the Day of the Dead together just weeks earlier.
