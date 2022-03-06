Camila Cabello Opened Up About Her Breakup With Shawn Mendes & Said 'Priorities Shift'
"I f*cking love Shawn."
Camila Cabello recently spoke about her breakup with Canadian musician Shawn Mendes and it sounds like she's putting the work in to grow as a human being.
The 25-year-old chatted with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily about the breakup between the two musicians in 2021. The pair had been dating since 2019 and had been friends prior to getting involved romantically.
“My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life,” Cabello said, per ET Canada. “Those years that we were dating ... even while I was writing this album, and even still now, I guess, my focus is really on, how can I be a well-rounded person?”
“I think as I get older, yeah, the priorities shift," she said, noting that she thinks Mendes feels the same way.
“Because we both started so young too, we’re really learning how to be healthy adults," she said. "And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career. And that’s okay.”
Cabello also chatted about her new breakup song Bam Bam with Ed Sheeran and how it relates back to Mendes.
"I f*cking love Shawn," she said, according to People. "And I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him."
She said she hopes the song will make you realize that "things are always taking crazy turns."
Back in November of 2021, when the pair announced on Instagram that they were calling it quits, they both said on their stories that "we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."
Cabello's new album Familia is dropping on April 8, 2022.