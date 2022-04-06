Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

shawn mendes

Shawn Mendes Teased He Might Get Together With Camila Cabello But It's Not What You Think

"I've loved Camila for so many years and that's never going to change."

Trending Staff Writer
Shawn Mendes. Right: Camila Cabello.

Shawn Mendes. Right: Camila Cabello.

@shawnmendes | Instagram, @camila_cabello | Instagram

Shawn Mendes just opened up about his relationship with Camila Cabello and it sounds like a lesson on how to stay friendly with your ex.

On Monday, April 4, the Canadian singer chatted with Ryan Seacrest about his upcoming performance at Wango Tango in California this summer where Cabello is also scheduled to perform.

Given that the two share the hit song "Senorita," the host wanted to know if the two might make a cameo in each other's show, which Mendes neither confirmed nor denied.

"I wouldn't be surprised," he said. "I wouldn't put it past us."

He also shared that his new song "When You're Gone” was written about a month after the two broke up in December.

"I'm really glad to be able to just be real and be authentic with my music because it's cathartic for me, too, to be able to write about these things," he shared. "And it's amazing because I get to hear how people are possibly going through the same thing."

When Seacrest asked him if the two have stayed on good terms, he said that they're "so friendly."

"I've loved Camila for so many years and that's never going to change," Mendes shared.

Cabello also opened up about her feelings for her ex in March while promoting her new song "Bam Bam" with Ed Sheeran.

"I f*cking love Shawn," she said, according to People. "And I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him."

Maybe a musical reunion this summer could lead to a reunion of another type? Who knows!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

