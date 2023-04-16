Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Kissed At Coachella & Fans Think They're Back Together (VIDEO)
Has the old fame rekindled? 🔥
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello may be getting back together.
The two pop star exes were caught smooching, dancing and hanging out at Coachella this weekend, and fans think the pair may be rekindling their old relationship.
In a video posted to Twitter by Pop Crave, the two appear to share a sweet kiss before gazing into each other's eyes.
\u201cShawn Mendes and Camila Cabello appear to be back together after being spotted kissing at #Coachella. \u2764\ufe0f\u201d— Pop Crave (@Pop Crave) 1681579083
The two were also spotted getting cozy on the dance floor in a video posted to Pop Crave.
\u201cShawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dancing together at #Coachella.\u201d— Pop Crave (@Pop Crave) 1681594765
Between all their smooching and dancing, Mendes and Cabello were also caught having a cuddle in a video posted by Pop Hive where Mendes pulled Cabello onto his lap.
Along with their intimate moments, the exes were also spotted hanging out in a group setting, toasting drinks, according to a video posted by Pop Crave.
\u201cCamila Cabello and Shawn Mendes hanging out at Coachella.\u201d— Pop Crave (@Pop Crave) 1681534526
Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, started dating publicly in 2019 and broke up just over two years later, in November 2021, in a joint Instagram message.
The pair ended on good terms and said they would continue to be "best friends" and have continued to speak about each other positively in the media.
In an interview with Ryan Seacrest last year, Mendes said that he's loved Cabello for so many years and that that would never change.
With a public kiss in the books, it looks like fans think the pair's friendship may have transformed back into romance.
\u201cCAMILA CABELLO AND SHAWN MENDES BACK TOGETHER WAS NOT ON MY 2023 BINGO CARD WHAT IS GOING ON\u201d— sar loves camila (@sar loves camila) 1681577912
"CAMILA CABELLO AND SHAWN MENDES BACK TOGETHER WAS NOT ON MY 2023 BINGO CARD WHAT IS GOING ON," tweeted out one fan.
Another person tweeted that they could "feel the love" between the pair.
\u201cI am 100% here for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello getting back together. Super cute couple could feel the love.\u201d— Geegee (@Geegee) 1681423816
"I am 100% here for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello getting back together. Super cute couple could feel the love," reads the tweet.
While a cheeky Coachella kiss doesn't necessarily mean the pair are back together, it seems like some fans are hopeful of a reconciliation.
Narcity reached out to Mendes and Cabello for comment on their relationship but didn't hear back in time for publication.