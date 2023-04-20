Camila Cabello's Fans Assume Her New Song Is About Shawn Mendes & They Love The Second Chance
Camila even mentions Coachella 👀
Camila Cabello shared a sample of her upcoming song June Bloom and fans are not only loving the new music, but they're ecstatic over what they believe are lyrics about her ex Shawn Mendes.
Cabello released part of her song June Bloom on Instagram on Thursday and it comes just days after she and Mendes were spotted kissing at Coachella.
Even though Cabello has not confirmed who her lyrics are about, the timing of it may be a big clue.
“How come you’re just so much better? Is this going to end ever? I guess I’ll f*ck around and find out,” Cabello sings in June Bloom.
“Are you coming to Coachella? If you don’t it’s whatever. If you do honey, it’ll be all I think about."
After the kiss at Coachella, fans hope the lyrics are another sign that they're getting back together.
In the comments on Cabello's Instagram post, many people shared just how excited they are.
"Only couple I really think deserves second chance cause your love is pure and real. You just needed to grow up a bit ❤️" one person wrote.
"It’s the Coachella lyric for me," another person commented.
"Seated for this!!! Coachella was 4.14. Could 4.12 mean the date she and @shawnmendes got back together??? 👀" another commenter wrote.
Cabello and Mendes previously dated from July 2019 to November 2021.
The Havana singer then dated the CEO of a dating app, Austin Kevitch, after they were spotted together in August 2022. However, they broke up in early 2023 after eight months of dating, as reported by People.
As for Mendes, he was recently rumoured to be dating singer Sabrina Carpenter after they were seen together at a party hosted by Miley Cyrus. However, the Canadian singer later shut those rumours down, as per a People report.
Neither Cabello nor Mendes have commented on whether they're an item once again.
An insider told Page Six that the two of them are "enjoying getting reacquainted and seeing where it goes."
TMZ also shared a video showing the two of them holding hands as they walked down a street in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
While it's unknown if the former couple is actually back together again, it's clear that fans sure hope so!