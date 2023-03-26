Shawn Mendes Sparked A Trend After Saying Men Should Wear Crop Tops & It's Thirsty AF (VIDEO)
"We put the crop on him and were like — hot." 🔥
Shawn Mendes certainly isn't afraid to get shirtless for the camera and he's encouraging other people who identify as men to do bear their midriff if they're into it.
The Canadian celeb recently took part in a chat in the U.K. to promote his new Tommy Hilfiger campaign and had some advice for aspiring fashionistas out there.
“I think the crop tops, they’re just, they’re super beautiful," Mendes said, which was captured in a TikTok that has over 700,000 views and over 100,000 likes.
"They look great on men," the singer continued. "They look great on men, so don’t be afraid to pick them up, guys. They look good."
He doubled down on that idea in an interview he did with The Evening Standard where he noted that the pieces in the Hilfiger campaign are split by gender but everyone is encouraged to wear what they want.
For instance, one of Mendes' friends, Mike Sabath, rocked a cute crop top in one of the campaign pictures.
"We put the crop on him and were like — hot. That’s it. Like, yes," said Mendes. "He would look amazing in anything. I think it’s just a representation of what clothing is today, you know, that masculine-feminine thing."
Over on TikTok, many users have responded to the initial video by dueting it and showing themselves in crop tops.
Several users got in on the trend, and one person posted a compilation of famous men in crop tops including Mendes himself as well as Kid Cudi, The Rock, Prince, Adam Sandler, Will Smith, Harry Styles, Johnny Depp, Marky Mark and Elvis.
So there you have it — Mendes is just trying to bring back an old fashion style! You love to see it!
