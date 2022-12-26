Shawn Mendes Stripped Down For A Polar Bear Plunge To Wish His Fans A Merry Christmas (VIDEO)
Shawn Mendes has gifted the world a Christmas present that many will be excited to view: a video of him stripping down to his boxers to do a polar bear plunge.
On Sunday, December 25, the Canadian singer shared the moment when he tossed his clothes aside to jump into a partially frozen stream with the caption, "MERRY CHRISTMAS."
"He's getting undressed, what are you doing?" said someone behind the camera as Mendes proceeded to take his clothes off.
He stood for a moment looking at the water as if he were contemplating what he was about to do before taking off his boots and sweater.
Then, wearing nothing but a pair of black boxers, Mendes got into the frigid water alongside a friend.
"I'm going under," he said as he submerged himself in the creek, and then screamed, "It's cold!"
After a few more moments, he climbed out and announced, "I can't feel a thing."
It seems all is well though as he gave the person filming a thumbs-up as he began to put his clothes back on.
While he didn't add in the location of where he filmed his shenanigans, he was joined by someone wearing a Trent university sweater so perhaps Mendes is in his home province of Ontario for the holiday season.
Over in the comment section, people had plenty to say about the polar bear plunge as well as his physique.
"Can take the boy outta Canada but can’t take the Canada outta the boy," wrote Nash Grier.
"BLUE BALLS. LITERALLY," joked Ryan Tedder.
"I'm here for all of that as a viewer," said Laverne Cox. "Not interested in participating but I support this as quality Christmas ig content. LC approved!"
Brr! Hopefully he treated himself to a hot chocolate!
