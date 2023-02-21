Shawn Mendes Got Real About Shaving His Hair & The Advice That Changed His Life (PHOTO)
"It’s a difficult thing to do. It feels uncomfortable."
When Shawn Mendes shaved his long curly hair off back in January following the news that he was cancelling his world tour due to mental health reasons, some fans were a little worried about the Canadian pop star.
As it turns out, he had a pretty straightforward reason behind the drastic transformation.
"I think everyone should know what they look like with a shaved head," Mendes said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.
"I also was just feeling this urge to just shake myself up a little bit."
In terms of having to cancel his tour, Mendes admitted the process was "very difficult" and that he did "a lot" of therapy to help him sort things out.
"It’s been a lot of work, but I think the last year and a half has been the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life," he shared.
"I’m also really grateful for all the people that were so accepting and loving and kind and understanding. And it just really made me see how culture is really starting to get to a place where mental health is really becoming a priority."
\u201cShawn Mendes talks about canceling tour dates to focus on his mental health, and how shaving his head was prompted by \u201cfeeling this urge to just shake myself up a little bit\u201d https://t.co/s5I6QzM9kt\u201d— The Wall Street Journal (@The Wall Street Journal) 1676917806
He also opened up about the piece of advice that's helped to guide him through difficult times.
"Understanding how setting boundaries does not make you an unkind person has really changed my life," Mendes explained. "And also understanding that it’s not easy to do. It’s a difficult thing to do. It feels uncomfortable."
"It makes other people feel a little uncomfortable for a moment, but ultimately it’s a very powerful and helpful thing to do for every relationship," he continued.
New dates for Mendes' world tour have not been announced, but back in July he did say he'll be back "as soon as I've taken the right time to heal."
If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or mental health concerns, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact the Crisis Services Canada helpline, which is available 24 hours a day, or consult these additional resources. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.