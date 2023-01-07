'Run Away To Mars' Singer Is From Ottawa & Matthew McConaughey Helped Inspire The Viral Song
He recently performed on The Late Late Show.
If you haven't yet heard the hit song Run Away to Mars then you quite possibly are living on another planet. The emotional rock song by artist TALK has gained popularity since it was originally released in 2021 and the artist is actually from Ottawa, Canada.
TALK (AKA Nick Durocher) was featured on Amazon Music's 2022 playlist of artists to watch and he recently made his late-night television debut in December 2022 when he performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
The hit song has over 55 million streams on Spotify and has been used in tens of thousands of TikTok videos. His EP Talk To Me features other singles like Hollywood and Train.
TALK: Run Away to Marswww.youtube.com
In an interview with CBC News on January 5, 2023, the Ottawa native recalled the exact moment when the inspiration for the song came to him, "Run Away to Mars came at, like, 2 a.m. on the edge of a bed in my parents' basement," he said, "I had just watched Interstellar — it's one of my favourite movies of all time; I think Matthew McConaughey is an icon."
After years of touring as a bassist, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the artist was out of a job so he moved back home with his parents. Much of the song came out of the "loneliness" he felt during that time.
"And I was lonely and I was, like, well, the farthest place I could conceptually get to, that's Mars. And so I just sat on the edge of the bed and it came out real fast, like, 15, 20 minutes," he told CBC.
“There’s good news for all the fans out there because the singer revealed that a full album is “already being worked on” during an interview with APT 613 in August 2022.
“There are a bunch of songs that have started, and I’m heading back to Los Angeles next week to finish them over the next couple of months,” he told the outlet.