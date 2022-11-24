12 Canadian Artists To Stream Right Now & You'll Want To Brag That You Were A Fan First
Your new favourite song is waiting.
‘Tis the season for holiday carols, playing on repeat everywhere you go — it kind of loses its charm at a certain point. That means it’s time to freshen up your playlist; after all, music soothes the soul. It’s the ultimate mood booster, a great escape from day-to-day life.
When curating your listening material, start at home. There are so many talented Canadian musicians with bops for days, and Spotify’s got some handy tools to help you discover your next fave local artist.
Spotify Singles is a global program created to provide artists with an opportunity to rerecord new versions of their own songs and cover their fave tracks.
With over 800 recordings from 300+ artists, there's no shortage of Spotify Singles highlights from Canadian artists — so there's a little taste of everything for anyone.
Don't get stuck listening to the same three to five songs on repeat (but all power to you if that's your thing!). Check out these 12 trending artists from the Canadian Spotify Singles playlist that you’ll want to gatekeep.
Alexandre Streliski
Whether you're a classical fan or looking to broaden your musical horizons, Alexandre Streliski is here to add some sophistication to your life. The Montreal-based pianist's music is undoubtedly moody, cinematic and an ode to minimalism.
Streliski's biggest inspirations include romantic composer Frédéric Chopin and film composer John Williams (best known for the Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark theme). Listening to her pieces will take you on a journey through love, hate, fear and joy.
dvsn
Signed to Drake's label, OVO Sound, this duo (pronounced "division") is serving up nostalgic R&B hits that'll have you feeling like you're in a 90s music video, leaning against a window during a rainstorm.
Frontman Daniel Daley effortlessly switches between sultry tenor to chilling falsetto while producer Paul "Nineteen85" Jefferies lays down transformative beats. With hit collabs featuring big names like Snoh Alegra, Miguel and John Legend, R&B fans are sure to feel a sense of familiarity listening to these tunes.
347Aidan
Aidan Fuller, known by his stage name 347aidan, is an Ontario-based rapper who's been nominated twice for a Juno — and he's only 19!
If you think his music’s reminiscent of the euphoric pop hits you hear on TikTok, that's because it is — the video hosting service is where his biggest hit "Dancing in My Room" went viral.
If you're a fan of the Gen Z era of moody, pop-influenced rap, the rest of 347aidan tracks are what you should be vibing to.
Ikky
Ikwinder “Ikky” Singh is working hard to represent his community by combining traditional Punjabi music with Toronto’s signature hip-hop and R&B sounds to create a super unique fusion.
Ikky's sound has garnered plenty of attention from his idols, like the legendary Indian singer and film producer Diljit Dosanjh and American rapper-singer Tory Lanez.
Dallas Smith
Looks can be deceiving when it comes to this Langley-born artist. Though he may have a look fit for a rockstar (see the tattoo sleeves and colourful skull shirts), Dallas Smith has a soft spot for country music — his idols include country legends Reba McEntire and The Judds!
Pull up your country boots, plug in your earbuds and take in his smooth voice with that subtly signature country twang. With layers of bass guitar, drums and high-energy pop, these songs’ll make you feel like it’s summer again.
Valley
Fans of LANY and Bleachers will enjoy this Toronto-based indie band. The contrast between the electrifying pop music and moody (ahem, relatable) lyrics about life, love and heartbreak is what makes Valley stick with you.
Start off your next jam session or shower concert with the band's highest-streamed song, "Like 1999," followed by their dreamy cover of “There She Goes” (Gilmore Girls fans, this one’s for you).
Savannah Ré
Next time you find yourself down in your feelings, blast some Savannah Ré. With a sound like Alicia Keys and a voice like Ari Lennox, the Scarborough native is the perfect mesh of old school and new school R&B.
When discussing the new Spotify Single version of her song "WTF," Savannah said the rerecording brings out a new, orchestral energy to the original drill beat-backed track.
"In this beautiful arrangement with the strings and all the gorgeous instruments, it's a much more vulnerable, broken down version," she told Spotify.
bbno$
You may not know it, but you might've already heard this rapper/singer's music before. one of his hit songs, "Lalala," became a viral TikTok sound — But it doesn't stop there.
His other hit, "edamame," also went viral and for good reason. Pronounced as "baby no money," the Vancouver-based artist's songs are both fresh and funky — the perfect music to bump to with friends or alone in your car.
Fredz
This Francophone rapper actually started out with the goal of breaking into Quebec's pop scene. It wasn't until he began listening to Lord Esperanza, LaF, Koriass and Roméo Elvis that the genre made an impression on him.
The young artist – who hasn't been in the hip-hop game for long – describes his style as a "compromise between hip-hop and pop," stating he likes to switch between the two. So whether you're a fan of trap music or prefer something slower, Fredz has music everyone can enjoy.
Milk & Bone
If you're a fan of Tegan and Sara, you’ll probably be into Montreal-based singers Camille "Milk" Poliquin and Laurence "Bone" Lafond-Beaulne. While in the studio, the best friends described their Spotify Single version of "Bigger Love" as intimate and introspective.
The synth-pop duo creates dreamy melodies perfectly suited for late-night hangs with the gang or rainy days spent lying in bed.
Roxane Bruneau
Raised in the Montreal suburb Delson, Bruneau first gained her following by posting comedic videos and vlogs of her tattoo expeditions on YouTube.
Music lovers with an appetite for raw emotion will flock to the folksy alt-pop style of this Montreal singer who doesn't shy away from sharing her struggles with mental health.
Zeds Dead
Calling all EDM fans. You’ll love this Toronto-based electronic music duo: Dylan "DC" Mamid and Zachary "Hooks" Rapp-Rovan.
These pals aren't the type to be held down by one genre, but fans best describe their music style as aggressive dubstep mixed with throttling drum and bass, influenced by hip-hop and ethereal electronic sounds.
Zeds Dead told Spotify that the ideal place to listen to their music is in your car. "Play them loud, probably driving somewhere late at night." (Or safely parked away from the road.)
Take a break from the incessant jingle bells of the season and get into your local music scene.
From spunky techno beats and free-flowing hip-hop to feel-good pop and haunting classical ballads, Spotify Singles has an artist and song for all your moods — you just have to know where to find them.
To learn more about Canadian Spotify Singles, check out Spotify's playlist and follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.