Weird Al Jokingly Came For Alanis Morissette & 'You Oughta Know' Will Never Be The Same

🎵 And I’m here, to remind you... 🎵

A cute interaction between Alanis Morissette, Weird Al and a landscaping company is popping off on Twitter and it's the punny content you love to see.

It all started on July 9 when Twitter user @vegspice posted a picture of a trailer attached to a truck bearing the logo "Alanis Landscaping."

She captioned the whole thing "YOU OUGHTA MOW" which is, of course, a play on the Canadian singer's popular empowering breakup song, "You Oughta Know."

With over 50k likes, the tweet caught the attention of Morissette herself who quote retweeted it with her own modified lyrics.

"And I'm here, to remind you, of the grass you left when you went away," she wrote.

That update currently has over 200k likes and sparked the interest of popular parody singer and songwriter Al Yankovic, aka Weird Al, who felt like the Canadian icon might have been coming for his turf.

"Hey! Stay in your lane!" he tweeted about Morissette parodying her own lyrics.

Perhaps a duet between the two could be the happy outcome of their interaction?

Others chimed in with suggestions for "You Oughta Mow," including Lynda Carter, who was the original Wonder Woman.

"It's not fair to deny me, of the shrubs and trees you would plant for me..." she tweeted.

"Is she a green thumb like me? Will she plant shrubbery? Will she mow down & around the bird feeder?" tweeted @stilljoshy.

As for the person who initially posted the tweet, @vegspice seems to be thrilled that both Morissette and Yankovich interacted with it.

"Quitting my PhD, I can retire now," she tweeted about the whole thing.

Fair enough!

