Camila Cabello's New Album Has A Deep Connection To Miami & You Can Hear It LIVE On TikTok
"I think being in Miami for so long…just kind of brought me back."
Miami-native and Grammy award winner Camila Cabello has an album coming out tomorrow, April 8, and it's inspired by her family based in the city.
Some songs on the Familia album already came out, and she's officially releasing the rest on a free live TikTok concert, Familia: Welcome to the Family, tonight at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.
While writing this album, Cabello spent some time in Miami. In an interview with Apple Music, she said her songs reflect her Cuban background and her lyrics paint the picture of her idea of success, "collective joy."
“I think being in Miami for so long and having more family around me and speaking Spanish more made me feel, I don’t know, just kind of brought me back. I think my roots went deeper in a way that I really needed," said the pop star.
She hopes to incorporate a "family affair" and the idea of being surrounded by those you love.
"You don't want to be alone at the table, even if It's the fanciest and best table," she said in reference to her transformed idea of success.
Cabello, who was recently spotted at a Miami Beach Club, took a two-year break from music during the pandemic for being burnt out.
On Instagram, she's been teasing her new digital performance with eclectic sets and costumes to make the concert an immersive experience for her audience.
She'll be singing her latest hits like her album's first single, Bam Bam, and some new hits from Familia that we haven't heard yet.
The excitement is real to see a glimpse into Cabello's world. Will there be Miami influence on the set? We'll find out tonight, and we'll be listening closely to those lyrics, as they might have something to do with her break up with singer, Shawn Mendes.