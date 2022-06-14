NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

camila cabello instagram

Camila Cabello Is Back On Instagram After A 'Social Detox' & She Was Spotted In Miami

She's moving into her "hot girl era". 🔥

Florida Associate Editor
Camila Cabello in a white top with her hand on her chest. Right: Camila Cabello in a black and white striped midi dress.

@camila_cabello | Instagram

Camila Cabello is online after taking a pause and the Instagram world is relieved! She posted to her story that she is back from her "social detox" and her Miami roots showed in her latest post to the "305".

The pop star is dealing with media backlash about her body image, especially after a bad encounter at a beach club in her hometown.

She revealed that she dedicated her new album, Familia, to staying true to herself and was ready back to get back into the limelight with her live performances.

Camila Cabello posting to her story.Camila Cabello posting to her story.@camila_cabello | Instagram

After taking a two-year break from music, she's letting her fans back in and recently posted to her timeline that she was spending some quality time at home.

In the Instagram publication, you see her puppies, as well as some relaxing beach time.

She captioned the post: "305 TILL I DIE".

The singer was spotted at Swan, owned by Pharrell Williams, having a nice time with her friends.

Her followers spotted her and posted the video on Twitter on June 11.

The artist recently visited Italy and got slammed online for being dressed in an orange bikini on the beach, so it's no wonder she's been detoxing from the haters online.

She posted another story of a tweet from an account named @remiwolf that said "I'm in my hot girl era and nothing can stop me except for a little bit of internet bullying."

Cabello tagged the creator on her Instagram and wrote, "me to a T".

The pop star is currently on an international tour and is taking some rest in Florida before she heads to Brazil in September.

