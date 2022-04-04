Camila Cabello Spreads Message On Body Positivity After A Bad Encounter At A Miami Beach Club
"I've felt super vulnerable and unprepared," Camila Cabello said in a powerful post.
Popstar Camila Cabello was vulnerable on Instagram and shared a rather revealing post about her self-esteem issues centering around her body on Sunday. The singer opened up about her experience at a "certain Miami Beach Club", where she can't go without the paparazzi invading her privacy.
"I'm a single woman in her 20s in the middle of a sh** ton of promo and I want to feel like I look 'good'," Cabello said in her caption as she released a new song, Bam Bam featuring Ed Sheeran, which is a tease for her new album, FAMILIA, coming out April 7.
On her social media page, she said she "didn't eat anything too heavy before going in the OCEAN" out of fear that the paparazzi would turn her free time into a photoshoot.
The artist revealed she follows many podcasts that promote healthy living and women who embrace their bodies for what they are to remind herself that the negativity she receives, as she said, is a cultural image that society has created.
The Miami native singer wrote that she admired toddlers enjoying their time, carefree. She opened up about attending therapy and how all of the work she does on her mental health is "to get back to feeling like 7 year old me on the beach. I'm mourning her today," she said.
Cabello is no stranger to sharing emotionally effective messages about social media and body image concerns. When she hopped on TikTok, she began to open up about her struggles and has only continued to be an advocate for feeling comfortable in your own skin.
