This Texas Bar Made 'Euphoria'-Themed Cocktails For The Finale & They’re Unreal (PHOTOS)
The second season's finale of hit series Euphoria went live on streaming services on February 27, and this bar in Houston found a creative way to celebrate.
Present Company, a swanky, neon-lit cocktail lounge debuted a specialty drink menu inspired by the popular HBO series last month.
The menu featured creative cocktails like Rue In The Sky With Diamonds, a flower blossom liqueur and blackberry syrup gin drink, as well as B*itch You're My Soulmate, a vodka-based cocktail with jasmine liqueur, strawberry puree, port-wine foam, and a hibiscus garnish.
If tequila is more your speed, I Can't Feel My Face When I'm With You heats things up with Olmeca Altos, Szechuan peppercorn syrup, and raspberry-apple syrup.
The real star of the show is the presentation. Present Company's bar team combined mixology skills with artistic expression, infusing their craft cocktails with Euphoria-inspired aesthetics.
Here's a look at some of the wild time-limited drinks:
B*tch You're My Soulmate, 'Euphoria'-themed cocktail ($11)
Images of characters float on top of coupe glasses in deep hues of blue, purple, and pink while tiny white stars shimmer on the surface.@presentcompanyhtx | Instagram
I Can't Feel My Face When I'm With You, 'Euphoria'-themed cocktail ($11)
Tabs of fake psychedelics marked with smiley faces, and green cartoon aliens swim in a glass of neon red liquid.@presentcompanyhtx | Instagram
Hall Pass shots, 'Euphoria'-themed cocktail ($7)
Hall Pass shots of cinnamon whiskey, banana liqueur, coconut puree, and cherry juice are served in custom Fez Co. Rx bottles with instructions that read "TAKE ONE SHOT BY MOUTH: UNTIL DESIRED THRESHOLD OF ENJOYMENT HAS BEEN REACHED!"@presentcompanyhtx | Instagram
Whether you are Team Cass or Team Maddy, fans can come together to appreciate the creativity and uniqueness of this craft cocktail experience.
Editor's note: This offer has expired at the time of publication.