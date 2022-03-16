Editions

euphoria

This Texas Bar Made '​Euphoria'​-Themed Cocktails For The Finale & They’re Unreal (PHOTOS)

The shots served in a pill bottle were wild!
An 'Euphoria'-themed cocktail Right: A woman enjoys a colorful 'Euphoria' cocktail.

@presentcompanyhtx | Instagram, @victoriajmarquez | Instagram

The second season's finale of hit series Euphoria went live on streaming services on February 27, and this bar in Houston found a creative way to celebrate.

Present Company, a swanky, neon-lit cocktail lounge debuted a specialty drink menu inspired by the popular HBO series last month.

The menu featured creative cocktails like Rue In The Sky With Diamonds, a flower blossom liqueur and blackberry syrup gin drink, as well as B*itch You're My Soulmate, a vodka-based cocktail with jasmine liqueur, strawberry puree, port-wine foam, and a hibiscus garnish.

If tequila is more your speed, I Can't Feel My Face When I'm With You heats things up with Olmeca Altos, Szechuan peppercorn syrup, and raspberry-apple syrup.

The real star of the show is the presentation. Present Company's bar team combined mixology skills with artistic expression, infusing their craft cocktails with Euphoria-inspired aesthetics.

Here's a look at some of the wild time-limited drinks:

B*tch You're My Soulmate, 'Euphoria'-themed cocktail ($11)

Images of characters float on top of coupe glasses in deep hues of blue, purple, and pink while tiny white stars shimmer on the surface.@presentcompanyhtx | Instagram

I Can't Feel My Face When I'm With You, 'Euphoria'-themed cocktail ($11)

Tabs of fake psychedelics marked with smiley faces, and green cartoon aliens swim in a glass of neon red liquid.Tabs of fake psychedelics marked with smiley faces, and green cartoon aliens swim in a glass of neon red liquid.@presentcompanyhtx | Instagram

Hall Pass shots, 'Euphoria'-themed cocktail ($7)

Hall Pass shots of cinnamon whiskey, banana liqueur, coconut puree, and cherry juice are served in custom Fez Co. Rx bottles with instructions that read "TAKE ONE SHOT BY MOUTH: UNTIL DESIRED THRESHOLD OF ENJOYMENT HAS BEEN REACHED!"Hall Pass shots of cinnamon whiskey, banana liqueur, coconut puree, and cherry juice are served in custom Fez Co. Rx bottles with instructions that read "TAKE ONE SHOT BY MOUTH: UNTIL DESIRED THRESHOLD OF ENJOYMENT HAS BEEN REACHED!"@presentcompanyhtx | Instagram

Whether you are Team Cass or Team Maddy, fans can come together to appreciate the creativity and uniqueness of this craft cocktail experience.

Editor's note: This offer has expired at the time of publication.

