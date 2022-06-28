NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Speakeasy Hidden Inside A Train In Arizona Was Named One Of The World's Best Cocktail Bars

It’s like a boozy Hogwarts Express!

Georgia Staff Writer
A woman in a green dress drinking a cocktail on the train. Right: The inside of the train car bar. ​

@nayelyvanesaa | Instagram , @centurygrandphx | Instagram

One of the world's best cocktail bars can be discovered in a simulated train experience, where you'll feel as though you're navigating the expansive terrain of the Rocky Mountains.

Platform 18 is an eccentric speakeasy that offers guests craft cocktails for the duration of a 90-minute train "ride."

The experience is completely immersive. As you sip, you will feel as though you're traveling through time inside the 1920s vintage train car. There are audio and visual effects that will replicate the real occurrence of winding through the desert with a drink in hand.

Your journey will kick off with a complimentary glass of bubbles, before delving into their menu of more than 45 specialty drinks inspired by Prohibition-era speakeasies.

The flavor profile of their signature cocktails ranges from light, citrus-infused aperitifs to bold tequila concoctions made with serrano peppers and pickled cucumber.

Inside, the warm wood interiors feel classic and refined. High-top stools line the swanky bar front, or you can choose to cozy up in a nook by the window and watch the mountains pass.


Platform 18 was acknowledged by The World's 50 Best for its excellence when it comes to craft beverages.

The only menu you will find is for their cocktails, as they are the star of the show, so be sure to grab a bite to eat before your reservation.

Though Platform 18 does accept walk-in customers, reservations are highly recommended due to their limited capacity and can be booked through their official website.

Platform 18

Price: 💸💸

Address: 3626 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy expertly crafted cocktails in a unique and lively space that simulates winding through desert terrain.

Menu

