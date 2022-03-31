Simu Liu Asked For Help Posing On The Red Carpet & Was Trolled With His Old Stock Pics
That's probably not the advice he was looking for. 😂
Simu Liu reached out to the hive mind of the internet for help after the 2022 Oscars and his old days of being a model for stock photos quickly came up.
On Tuesday, March 29, the Canadian actor tweeted about his lack of ability to pose on the red carpet and asked if there was a "playbook" that he was unaware of.
"Question for all of Hollywood... where in the hell did y'all learn to pose so well for photos," Liu wote.
"Was there a masterclass that I missed or something?!" he continued. "So far I got hand in pocket and hand out. THAT'S IT. CAN SOMEONE PLEASE SHOW ME THE PLAYBOOK."
Question for all of Hollywood... where in the hell did y'all learn to pose so well for photos. Was there a masterclass that I missed or something?! So far I got hand in pocket and hand out. THAT'S IT. CAN SOMEONE PLEASE SHOW ME THE PLAYBOOK— Simu Liu (\u5218\u601d\u6155) (@Simu Liu (\u5218\u601d\u6155)) 1648577710
Of course, some saw it as the perfect opportunity to poke fun at the actor.
"Here's the playbook bro," tweeted one person along with two stock photos of Liu in what appears to be a Zumba class and two photos of him in a business setting.
"That's not the correct playbook," Liu tweeted in response.
Someone else suggested that he ask Timothée Chalamet for tips.
"For real that boy can POSE," Liu responded.
Another person hit him up with this lovely message: "Simu ... you look good from every angle please stop," they tweeted.
While he may have had a mini crisis about posing, it appeared he had a great time at the Oscars while he presented the award for International Feature Film with Tiffany Haddish.
The duo got a little flirty on stage when the actress told him she's got "a thing" for Canadians and our accents, to which Liu informed her it's all in the vowels.
