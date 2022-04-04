Simu Liu's Fans Dug Up His High School Year Book & He Had The Sweetest Message For Himself
"To myself, reading many years later..."
Simu Liu may be a big Marvel Hollywood star, but his fans brought him back to his teen years recently with a throwback photo.
On Monday, April 4, the Canadian celeb shared a post from a fan account to his Insta story from his high school days.
"Y'all found my yearbook?!" he wrote with a link to the post.
The picture features a young Liu smizing at the camera, which he still does on the red carpet to this day.
"To myself, reading many years later perhaps, know that you were still young not so long ago, standing at this monumental milestone and about to take the next step forward," he said for his quote in the book.
How sweet! Given his massive success in the past few years, it must be a very poignant moment to look back on.
Most of the comments on the past are about how darn cute the picture and quote are.
"Our bb Simu <3," one person said, which really sums up the whole thing.
Liu grew up in Mississauga and went to high school at the University of Toronto Schools, where he graduated from in 2007 before moving to London, Ontario to go to the Richard Ivey School of Business at Western University.
After he finished school and quit his job as an accountant, he went on to star in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and invited some of his high school friends to attend the Los Angeles premiere of the film.
How very full circle!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.