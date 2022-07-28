'Never Have I Ever' Dropped Its S3 Trailer & Reese Witherspoon's Son Is Joining The Cast
Devi & Paxton content is on it's wayyyy!
Netflix's Never Have I Everdropped its season three trailer and announced that Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe will join the cast as a guest star.
The comedy series co-created by Mindy Kaling follows Devi Vishwakumar, an Indian American teenage girl with a larger-than-life personality that gets her into endless relationship problems.
Mississauga-raised Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plays Devi in the Netflix series, and while fans have watched her character juggle feelings for Paxton (played by Darren Barnet) and Ben (played by Jaren Lewison), her relationship with Paxton was solidified at the end of season two.
Now fans get to watch this couple try things for real in season three, and by the looks of the trailer, things aren't going to be easy for Devi as her classmates question why Paxton is with her in the first place.
"She's dying, right? It's like a deathbed last wishes thing?" snarks one of her classmates.
But, hold onto your hat, because it looks like another leading man may be entering the picture.
In the trailer, we see a strapping young Indian boy named Nirdesh, played by Anirudh Pisharody, roll up to a party Devi's mom made her invite him to, and it seems like there may be some chemistry between these two.
On the other hand, Phillippe will be playing Parker, a rival debate team member from a well-off private school, according to GlamSham. Phillipe also confirmed through his IG Stories that he will see the audience soon, and shared a screen grab of him in the show.
Season three of the series releases on August 12, so fans will just have to wait to watch the drama unfold.