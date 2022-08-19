'Never Have I Ever Stars' Jaren Lewison & Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Dish On Wild S3 Finale
"I literally read the script and I think I gasped," said Lewison.
Netflix's Never Have I Ever(NHIE) ended season three with a shocking bang– or should we say boink?
Narcity sat down with NHIE stars Jaren Lewison, who plays Ben Gross, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who stars as Devi Vishwakumar, and the pair dished all about the season's finale.
"I literally read the script, and I think I gasped and texted her," said Lewison as he pointed to Ramakrishnan. "I remember reading it late at night, and I was like, 'Oh my god.'''
*Spoilers Ahead!*
At the end of season three in episode ten, after deciding to stay at Sherman Oaks High for her senior year, Devi, who happens to be the last virgin in her friend group, finds an old slip of paper in her jacket that reads: "One free boink."
In an unexpected turn of events, Devi heads over to Ben's house and hands him that note, which is actually one he wrote for her earlier in the season.
After an exchange of longing and, dare we say, lustful stares, Devi and Ben get ready to embrace in a kiss as his bedroom door closes, and the screen fades to black.
Lewison says he thinks the ending was "really cool," especially since their characters have come so far in their relationship to even consider exploring sex.
"The first time we really meet Ben, he's so mean to poor Devi. And they've gone through so much and now that she feels safe enough to kind of like explore intimacy and give away a piece of herself and him to her as well," he said.
"I think that that's really cool to see their journey and be able to kind of culminate in something that might happen and maybe not. I mean, we have no idea – well, maybe we do," said Lewison.
"We do know," Ramakrishnan said with a wide smile.
"We may or may not have already filmed season four, but without spoiling too much, it'll be really interesting to see the fan reactions for how they react to that last moment," said Lewison.
"It'll be great," mouths Ramakrishnan.
Viewers will have to wait until season four to see if Devi and Ben really do go all the way and, if so, what that means for their relationship.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.