Some Barbies Are Going For Thousands In Canada & Your Doll Could Be Worth More Than You Think
Come on, Barbie, let's go party. 🤑
If you loved playing with Barbie dolls when you were younger, then listen up!
It might just be time to scope out that old Barbie collection because you might just have a rare toy worth a lot of money in Canada!
Maybe it's due to its rise in popularity due to the upcoming Barbie movie or some other reason, but there are loads of popular Mattel toys being sold on eBay in Canada right now.
And it's not just vintage items from the '60s and '70s either! Many of these are from over the last 20 years, and some are even from 2022!
So, let this be a notice to raid your old toybox — you might stand to make a good chunk of change.
Lunar New Year Barbie
Cost: $217.30
Description: This special edition Barbie was made to commemorate the Lunar New Year in 2022 and seems to be incredibly popular. According to eBay, one even sold for nearly $9,000!
That might have something to do with the fact that this is a collectible, with a festive outfit designed by Guo Pei, a renowned Chinese fashion designer, and is otherwise sold out!
It also means that, if you have one in your possession, it can easily go for over $100, depending on the condition, of course!
The Barbie Double Date gift set
The Barbie double date dolls.
Cost: $240
Description: If you happened to be gifted this Barbie double date set, then you're in luck.
The pack, which comes with Barbie, Ken, Midge and Alan dolls, was released in 2013 as part of a 50th-anniversary celebration, and it's only gone up in value since.
One of these sold in Canada in October 2022 for $240 plus shipping — which is a good little chunk of change!
Marie Antoinette Barbie
The Marie Antoinette Barbie.
Cost:$2,000
Description: If you have one of these, you might be saying "let them eat cake" once you've sold it!
This tribute to the French royal came out in 2003 and dons the classic aristocratic dress and 18th-century hairstyle.
From full-length pantaloons behind the skirt to shoes with blue satin ribbons, the doll really is dressed to impress and there's no wonder it's a super popular and expensive item on eBay.
One was recently sold in Canada for $2,000, and there are currently others for sale for up to $4,495.
A queen's ransom, and a great chance for you to make some money if you have one lying around.
Dia De Muertos 2022 Barbie
Cost: $1,695
Description: Having been released earlier this year, this one is a more recent addition to the world of Barbie. However, it has since sold out and is now a popular item on the eBay market.
This tribute by Mattel is for Día de Muertos or Day of the Dead, a holiday celebrated in Mexico and other parts of the world.
It features traditional face makeup as well as ornate clothing and is being sold for well over $1000 on eBay right now.
The Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Barbie
Cost: $1,475
Description: One that has likely gone up in value in recent months, this doll was released in April this year, in commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.
It's decked out in the monarch's classic garb and crown, and also has a uniquely sculpted face to resemble her.
While one recently sold for $1,475, there are currently a bunch on the market going for anything between $400 to over $1400. This a great opportunity for anyone who bought royal merch earlier this year.
Pretty In Pink Barbie
The Pretty in Pink Barbie in its package.
Cost: $415.99
Description: This is a super special piece because it was made for the first-ever National Barbie Convention in Canada which took place in Alberta.
By all accounts, this is a rare item, with a similar one being sold on the site right now for $749.
Chewbacca Barbie
Chewbacca Barbie.
Cost: $499
Description: Did somebody say cross-over episode?
This Barbie is inspired by the original concept artwork of the character of Chewbacca from the Star Wars movies. What makes this one such a valuable item is, of course, the novelty of the tie-in, but also the fact that the ones sold are in really good condition.
Plus, it has two markets — Star Wars fans and Barbie fans!
Barbie dolls aren't the only toys going for lots of money on eBay though.
There are loads of rare toys that are worth a lot of money in Canada, from Pokemon cards to Polly Pockets!
