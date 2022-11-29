7 Childhood Toys That Could Be Worth Thousands Of Dollars & You Might Have Them Lying Around
From Polly Pockets to Hot Wheels!
While our childhood toys might've been absolutely priceless to us growing up, did you know that there are some toys worth a lot of money in 2022?
That's right. Some of your early childhood toys might have just gotten more valuable over time and hold more than sentimental value today.
Here's a look at some classic toys from the 80s, 90s, and even 2000s that are being sold for thousands of dollars on eBay right now!
A first edition Charizard Pokemon card
A Charizard Pokemon card.
Cost: $20,000
Description: It's no secret that vintage Pokemon cards can go for a lot.
Case in point, this first edition holographic Pokemon card is currently on the market for 20K (with the seller open to offers).
And that's with the product being classified as used. That being said, the seller says it's in great condition and similar cards have sold for thousands of dollars on eBay in the past.
Metal Tonka truck toys
A yellow toy Tonka truck.
coolthingsforneatpeople | eBay
Cost: $2,500
Description: While this might sound like a lot of cash for some metal trucks, there have been single Tonka-brand toys sold on the site for around $900 in the past. Since this is for a set of three, that seems like a good deal!
So, if you have any Tonka truck toys lying around, you might be sitting on a little nest egg of cash.
Vintage Polly Pockets
A collection of Polly Pocket toys.
Cost: $169
Description: If you still have your massive collection of Polly Pockets from when you were a kid, you could have the chance to sell them for a good amount of cash.
Polly Pocket toys are being sold for anywhere between $40 to $100 on eBay depending, on the item and its condition. So, you might want to take a closer look at them before you think of disposing or donating them.
A Harry Potter playset
The Harry Potter Hogwarts playset.
Cost: $325
Description: If you got this gift as a child and, for some reason, didn't open it, there might be some money in it for you.
Mattel playsets have gone for hundreds of dollars in the past, and not just the Harry Potter-themed ones!
However, the condition to bring home the big bucks is that the playset is unopened.
And, as any kid probably knows, that's easier said than done!
Nissan Skyline Hot Wheels
Nissan Skyline Hot Wheels.
Cost: $1,050
Description: Depending on the model, a Hot Wheels car can go for big bucks on eBay.
Some Hot Wheels toys are sold for hundreds or even thousands of dollars. It really helps when they are in mint condition and unopened, but that's not a necessity.
Some opened Hot Wheels have gone for nearly $2,000.
Original Plush Beanie Baby Unicorn
The plush Beanie Baby toy.
Cost: $6,716
Description: Maybe the Beanie Baby Bubble had a bit of truth to it!
This cute little unicorn is being sold for over $6,000 CAD, but that's in line with other good mint condition Beanie Babies, with some having sold for anything between $5,000 and $10,000.
Maybe it's time to reappraise your Beanie Baby collection!
Fisher-Price Sweet Street Beach House Playset
Beach House playset.
Cost: $248
Description: One of the many Fisher-Price items currently being sold on eBay.
While this playset isn't the most expensive one out there, some Fisher-Price items go for hundreds of dollars.
And yes, some have even been opened and were still sold for big bucks.
Hopefully, this is all the motivation you need to raid that box in your attic or childhood room! You might just be sitting on a load of cash!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.