7 Rare Canadian Coins Worth Up To $140K That You Might Just Have In Your Change Pouch
Your change could be worth more than a few cents.💰
Before you use up that spare change for your bus fare, it might be high time to take a closer look at it!
That's because there are some rare Canadian coins that could be worth a lot more than what's printed on them.
In fact, there are a ton of rare and incredibly valuable Canadian coins out there and you might actually be sitting on a historical coin worth thousands and thousands of bucks.
From coins that were made before parts of Canada joined Canada, to coins that weren't mass-produced, there are a bunch of rare Canadian pieces that you could have in your possession that are worth over $100,000.
Here's a look at just a few of them:
1948 King George VI $1 Coin
1948 King George VI $1 Coin
Before the loonie, Canada had a much different $1 coin!
With the image of a young King George on one side and two men paddling a canoe on the other, this coin can fetch over $1,600 on the market according to Coins and Canada.
One is expected to go up for auction on Heritage Auctions starting on December 15 and, while it doesn't have an opening bid, it could go for anywhere between $550 and $1,600.
1918 King George V 5 Cent Coin
1918 King George V 5 Cent Coin
Collectors Universe | Heritage Auctions
This older coin isn't likely to go for thousands of dollars, but on Heritage Auctions it has been known to go for up to $264 if the quality is up to scratch. And that's a much better value than 5 cents, that's for sure!
It features the face of King George V on one side and, on the other, laurels, a crown and an engraving of the value and year of production.
1872 Newfoundland Two Dollar Coin
1872 Newfoundland Two Dollar Coin
If you've found yourself with an antique coin from when before Newfoundland & Labrador joined Canada, you might be sitting on a nice little cash injection.
According to Coins and Canada, a $2 Newfoundland coin from 1872 could sell for up to $1,140 in 2022, depending on the quality of it.
Matter of fact, Heritage Auction is currently selling one, with the latest bid being $410 with only days to go.
1957 Queen Elizabeth II Dollar
1957 Queen Elizabeth II Dollar
This is one of the many 1950s Queen Elizabeth loonies that can sell for a whole lot in Canada.
One previously sold for $593, but ones that are especially high quality or notoriously missing a dress strap could go for as high as $12,000 or more.
So, really scrutinize any coins you have that might fit this description, as you might be sitting on some major money here.
1921 King George V Half Dollar
1921 King George V Half Dollar
This coin has been dubbed "The King of Canadian Coins," mostly because of its unique history.
Originally minted in the early 1920s, but never put into circulation due to a lack of interest in the half dollar as a denomination, over 200,000 of these were thought to exist.
However, many were melted down and only a few made it out of the Royal Mint, making these a sought-after item among collectors.
In fact, one was sold in 2014 for a whopping $141,000.
So double check your coin collection for one of these!
1937 King George VI Brass Quarter
1937 King George VI Brass Quarter
This unique and rare coin stands out because it was minted not in Canada or the U.K., but actually in France.
According to a listing of one of the sold pieces, this is because the British Mint was "occupied with other projects" at the time.
While one that was sold in 2021 had some damage, it still went for $5,750.
1926 King George V Five Cents
1926 King George V Five Cents
Another coin from the 1920s!
This one is interesting because there were nearly 1 million of them minted, but what makes these valuable is the quality.
This means that there's a pretty good chance you could have one of these lying around at home, compared to the others on this list.
And if you do, go get it appraisred because it might be worth $5,750 like the one that sold in 2010.
And for those looking for coins not made one hundred years ago, in 2022 Canada has released some interesting new coins into circulation.
The most recent is a new colourful blue Loonie featuring Alexander Graham Bell and two of his inventions, the HD-4 hydrofoil and the Silver Dart — the first heavier-than-air craft to fly in Canada