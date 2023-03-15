People In BC Can Get The New Black $2 Coin This Week & They're Reselling For So Much
Here's when you can get them, for face value!
The Royal Canadian Mint's new black $2 coin honouring Queen Elizabeth II has been sought after since its release — and now's your chance to get it at face value, Vancouver.
The black-ring toonie was launched in December as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign as monarch of Canada, and folks are already trying to sell the coins on Facebook Marketplace for sky-high prices (like this toonie roll listed at $120 in Burnaby, B.C. or $25 for a single coin)
If you want to get the special coin without overpaying, mark your calendars for this weekend! J&M Coin & Jewellery Ltd is hosting a public coin exchange on March 17 and 18, and you could get your hands on the limited-edition coins while supplies last.
Entrance is free from 10 am until 5 pm and there will be a limit in place of two pieces per person. Come early if you're serious about getting these, and be sure to bring some change with you.
Coin Exchange in Vancouver
Address: 1654 Kingsway, Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Coin collectors can come to this free event at J&M Coin & Jewellery Ltd to snag the sought-after black toonie.