People In BC Can Get The New Black $2 Coin This Week & They're Reselling For So Much

Here's when you can get them, for face value!

Associate Editor, Vancouver
The black toonie honouring Queen Elizabeth II. Right: downtown Vancouver.

@canadianmint | Instagram, Stevech | Dreamstime

The Royal Canadian Mint's new black $2 coin honouring Queen Elizabeth II has been sought after since its release — and now's your chance to get it at face value, Vancouver.

The black-ring toonie was launched in December as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign as monarch of Canada, and folks are already trying to sell the coins on Facebook Marketplace for sky-high prices (like this toonie roll listed at $120 in Burnaby, B.C. or $25 for a single coin)

If you want to get the special coin without overpaying, mark your calendars for this weekend! J&M Coin & Jewellery Ltd is hosting a public coin exchange on March 17 and 18, and you could get your hands on the limited-edition coins while supplies last.

Entrance is free from 10 am until 5 pm and there will be a limit in place of two pieces per person. Come early if you're serious about getting these, and be sure to bring some change with you.

Coin Exchange in Vancouver

Address: 1654 Kingsway, Vancouver, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: Coin collectors can come to this free event at J&M Coin & Jewellery Ltd to snag the sought-after black toonie.

Website

