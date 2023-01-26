Ontarians Can Get The New Black $2 Coin Honouring Queen Elizabeth II This Week & Here's How
You can swap your change for the new one!
The Royal Canadian Mint is inviting people to participate in a public trade that will allow them to obtain a black $2 coin honouring Queen Elizabeth II for pocket change.
The corporation revealed in a news release on Thursday that it would allow residents to collect the special circulation coin at the Royal Canadian Mint Boutique, 320 Sussex Drive, Ottawa, Ontario.
Guests who attend will be able to exchange any "Canadian circulation coin or banknote denomination" for the rare coin.
Individuals who attend can collect a maximum of five coins while supplies last. Transactions are cash-only, so make sure you've got a bit of jangle in your pockets before you show up.
The exchange will be open from Friday, January 27, to Sunday, January 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.
The Royal Canadian Mint first launched the $2 coin in December to tribute the queen's service to Canada during her 70-year reign as monarch.
The toonie features all the design elements of a standard coin of its value — the queen's effigy, her name, D.G. Regina, the year it was minted and the gold core. However, its distinct black outer ring helps make it a collector's item.
The darker tone of the tender is meant to be reminiscent of a mourning armband.
The event could be one of the residents' last chances to get a new coin with the Queen's face on it, as the Mint announced after her death in September 2022 that it would be transitioning Canadian coins to comply with "royal succession protocols."
So, anyone who's a fan of the queen will want to take advantage of the opportunity while it's happening.
