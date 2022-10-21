Here's Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' Net Worth & It's Not As Much As Other Politicians
Charlie Crist is worth way more!
Florida's governor, Ron DeSantis, didn't always hold office, though he always served the U.S. in some way, whether it be as a Navy SEAL or in the law profession. However, his net worth isn't as high as you might think... well, not compared to other politicians.
In fact, even his current gubernatorial opponent, Charlie Crist, is worth more than half of his earnings.
DeSantis, according to Celebrity Net Worth and documents obtained by Insider, has around $320,000 in total gains.
Crist, by comparison, is at $2 million. Other politicians, like current U.S. President Joe Biden, have a net worth of $9 million!
Though the SEAL holds an esteemed title, he has a long way to go to match up financially with his colleagues.
Celebrity Net Worth reports that he does not own any stocks or real estate, like the 45th President of the U.S., Donald Trump — who by the way, is worth $2 billion.
The governor attended Harvard Law School. Upon graduation, he not only entered the military but also received a Bronze Star Medal, a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and a National Defense Service Medal.
After his service, he was in the U.S. House of Representatives, which led him to the U.S. Senate races, which he dropped out of, and, eventually, became governor of Florida.
DeSantis is married to Casey Black who was a television host in Jacksonville, Florida before becoming First Lady to the Sunshine State. The duo has three kids together.