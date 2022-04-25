Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover Is Reportedly Close & Users Are Already Freaking Out
He's joked about & promised some huge changes 👀
Twitter is reportedly preparing to accept Elon Musk's "best and final" offer for the company, and users are already buzzing about what it could mean for everyone else on the platform.
Twitter was poised to accept the deal on Monday barring some kind of last-minute collapse, sources told Reuters. Musk was awake and tweeting when the report came out, but he didn't immediately confirm it — although some users were already tweeting "#RIPTwitter" over the news.
If his offer is successful, Musk is expected to make some major changes to the platform, although his promises have been all over the place. He's floated the idea of adding an edit button, increasing free speech and — jokingly — renaming the platform "Titter."
So this should be interesting.
Earlier this month, Musk offered to buy the social media company for $54.20 a share, in a deal worth approximately $43 billion.
The world's richest man described it as a generous offer that the board's shareholders will "love." He also snuck one of his signature "420" weed jokes into the share price.
Twitter is expected to announce its verdict after a board meeting in which it will discuss the deal with its shareholders on Monday, reported Reuters. If the meeting with the shareholders doesn't go as planned, there is always the chance of the deal falling through.
Just days before making the offer, Musk had purchased 9% of Twitter, making him the biggest shareholder of the company. However, he realized early on that that wasn't going to be enough to make the changes he wanted to see.
Since making the offer, Musk has made some bold promises on the changes he wants to put in place, including the long-awaited edit button.
He's even promised to "defeat the spam bots, or die trying," and added that he wants to "authenticate all real humans."
If our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying!— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1650567235
In his offer letter, Musk said that "Twitter has extraordinary potential" and he wants to "unlock it" by buying the company and making it private.
Since the news spread that Twitter might actually take the deal, Twitter users have been losing it on the app.
Some users have expressed their intent to leave Twitter permanently and delete their accounts, with many using the hashtag "#RIPTwitter."
It's been nice chatting with all of you but if he takes over, I'm deleting my account.— Daniel! Ray \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 \ud83c\udf3b (@Daniel! Ray \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 \ud83c\udf3b) 1650887626
Some have also been predicting a "mass exodus from Twitter" if Musk takes over.
However, not everyone is against the deal going through. Some are eager to see the billionaire purge the platform of bots and promote "FREEDOM of SPEECH," as one popular tweet put it.
ELON MUSK is a Capitalist. He is buying Twitter to set our FREEDOM of SPEECH free from the rats, rodents, and reptiles hiding in Twitters WOKE Corporate Culture. I love capitalism. I love freedom. I love Elon.— therealkiyosaki (@therealkiyosaki) 1650408885
There's also one big question that many people are asking about the whole situation: If Elon Musk runs Twitter, will he let Donald Trump come back?