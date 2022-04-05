Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

elon musk

Elon Musk Just Seized Twitter's 'Memes Of Production' & Bought His Way Onto Its Board

"Do you want an edit button?"

Global Editorial Fellow
​Elon Musk at 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Right: Elon Musk's Twitter.

Hutchinsphoto | Dreamstime, Rokas Tenys | Dreamstime

Elon Musk has been feeling annoyed about Twitter's rules around "free speech" lately, so he shelled out a few billion dollars and bought himself a seat on its board of directors.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter on Monday for around $3 billion, The Associated Press reports. And while 9.2% doesn't really sound like much, it was enough for Musk to become the largest shareholder in the company, which earned him a seat on the board on Tuesday.

Twitter's CEO, Parag Agrawal, tweeted out on Tuesday morning that Musk was joining the board, in a move that triggered a ton of reactions online.

"Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board," Agrawal wrote.

Musk replied, promising some "major improvements to Twitter in coming months."

Twitter users are hoping that a highly sought-after "edit" function will come to the platform after Musk tweeted a misspelled poll on Monday.

For those who follow Musk on Twitter, this might not come as a huge surprise. Musk loves to talk about free speech and the role that social media plays in society — when he's not sharing memes and updates about SpaceX.

On March 25, Musk tweeted a poll asking people to vote on whether they think that Twitter enables freedom of speech. The results were unsurprising to say the least.

What's also not entirely shocking is that Musk took it upon himself to try and correct the perceived problem.

A few days after his poll, he tweeted "Seize the memes of production" which, in hindsight, seems to have been a subtle nod to the billionaire planning to buy into Twitter.

Apparently when you're one of the two richest men on the planet, you can just throw money at something that bothers you.

We'll just have to wait and see if Musk brings out that long-awaited "edit" button.

