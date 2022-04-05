Elon Musk Just Seized Twitter's 'Memes Of Production' & Bought His Way Onto Its Board
"Do you want an edit button?"
Elon Musk has been feeling annoyed about Twitter's rules around "free speech" lately, so he shelled out a few billion dollars and bought himself a seat on its board of directors.
The Tesla and SpaceX founder bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter on Monday for around $3 billion, The Associated Press reports. And while 9.2% doesn't really sound like much, it was enough for Musk to become the largest shareholder in the company, which earned him a seat on the board on Tuesday.
Twitter's CEO, Parag Agrawal, tweeted out on Tuesday morning that Musk was joining the board, in a move that triggered a ton of reactions online.
"Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board," Agrawal wrote.
He\u2019s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!— Parag Agrawal (@Parag Agrawal) 1649161971
Musk replied, promising some "major improvements to Twitter in coming months."
Twitter users are hoping that a highly sought-after "edit" function will come to the platform after Musk tweeted a misspelled poll on Monday.
Do you want an edit button?— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1649119686
For those who follow Musk on Twitter, this might not come as a huge surprise. Musk loves to talk about free speech and the role that social media plays in society — when he's not sharing memes and updates about SpaceX.
On March 25, Musk tweeted a poll asking people to vote on whether they think that Twitter enables freedom of speech. The results were unsurprising to say the least.
Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy.\n\nDo you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1648193692
What's also not entirely shocking is that Musk took it upon himself to try and correct the perceived problem.
A few days after his poll, he tweeted "Seize the memes of production" which, in hindsight, seems to have been a subtle nod to the billionaire planning to buy into Twitter.
Seize the memes of production!— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1648396851
Apparently when you're one of the two richest men on the planet, you can just throw money at something that bothers you.
We'll just have to wait and see if Musk brings out that long-awaited "edit" button.