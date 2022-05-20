Elon Musk Denied A Claim He Exposed Himself To A SpaceX Flight Attendant & Offered Her A Horse
He's already calling the scandal "Elongate."
Billionaire Elon Musk is denying a report that he exposed himself to a SpaceX flight attendant, then offered to buy her a horse in exchange for sexual acts.
Business Insider first reported the allegations against the world's richest man on Thursday, citing emails, documents, interviews and a declaration signed by the alleged victim's friend.
The report alleges that Musk exposed his erect penis to the woman on a 2016 private flight. It also alleges that he rubbed her leg, then asked her for a "full body massage" and offered to buy her a horse in exchange.
The documents stated that he "was completely naked except for a sheet covering the lower half of his body" when he made the alleged offer.
Insider also reported that SpaceX offered the woman $250,000 to settle a sexual misconduct claim against Musk in 2018.
"Those wild allegations are utterly untrue," Musk tweeted late Thursday.
The alleged victim was hired as a flight attendant for SpaceX, but she was also encouraged to get a masseuse licence so she could give Musk massages during flights, according to her friend's declaration.
The flight attendant told her friend that Musk exposed himself during one of these massages in a private cabin in 2016.
In a comment provided to Business Insider, Musk said there's "a lot more to this story" and called the move a "politically motivated hit piece."
"If I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light," said the world's richest man.
He has claimed on Twitter that he's being targeted by politicians who don't want him to succeed in buying the platform. Musk has also described the report as a "hit piece."
Musk later poked fun at the whole situation and retweeted an old tweet of his from 2021, which said: "If there's ever a scandal about me, *please* call it Elongate."
Finally, we get to use Elongate as scandal name. It\u2019s kinda perfect. https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1375033483148451842\u00a0\u2026— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1653025433
"Finally, we get to use Elongate as scandal name. It's kinda perfect."
In the declaration, the flight attendant's friend said that after "refusing to prostitute herself," the flight attendant received "some sort of retaliation where her shifts were cut back, and she was starting to feel really stressed."
Business Insider also reached out to Christopher Cardaci, vice president of legal for SpaceX for comment.
Cardaci responded by saying: "I'm not going to comment on any settlement agreements."