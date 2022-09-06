Elon Musk Is Getting Ripped For His 'Lord Of The Rings' Take & He Says The Men Are 'Jerks'
"Watch the show instead of stealing memes & failing to buy Twitter."
Elon Musk has some thoughts about Amazon's new Lord Of The Rings prequel, The Rings Of Power — and the internet isn't sure that it cares.
The Tesla and SpaceX boss blasted the new show on Twitter Monday, declaring that LOTR author J.R.R. Tolkien must be "turning in his grave" over the TV adaptation, which is set thousands of years before the books.
"Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both," Musk complained. "Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice."
\u201cAlmost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice.\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1662400904
Musk's comments immediately ignited a firestorm of reactions on Twitter, particularly from people who disagreed with his claims in the first place.
\u201cWhy WOULDN'T Elon Musk like male characters who are jerks?? #ElonMusk #LordOfTheRings\u201d— Devin Nunes' Uber Driver (@Devin Nunes' Uber Driver) 1662458284
Many people pointed out that Galadriel isn't particularly nice, while male characters such as Elron and Arondir are show as brave and "fine" people.
"What are you talking about man?" asked one person.
\u201cElrond is a politician, not a fighter so yeah he'd brush it off, Arondir, the black elf, literally went into a dangerous situation. Durin, the dwarf, is upset his friend hadn't visited him in years. None of them were jerks or cowards. It's like you didn't even watch the show lol\u201d— RedTeamReview \u2790 (@RedTeamReview \u2790) 1662429575
"Maybe watch the show instead of stealing memes and failing to buy Twitter," wrote one critic.
"How can someone literally have 200 billion dollars and still be this much of a soft p*ssbaby," asked another user.
"If the show managed to make Elon Musk mad, it must be good!" tweeted another woman.
\u201cI don\u2019t know how to explain to you that \u2018making men look good\u2019 is not and never has been the point of fiction.\u201d— Laurie Penny (@Laurie Penny) 1662413996
Sandman author Neil Gaiman also jumped in to blast Musk for his opinion.
"Elon Musk doesn't come to me for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter," he wrote. "And I don't go to him for film, TV or literature criticism."
Others — many of them self-proclaimed Musk fans — declared that they wouldn't watch based on their favourite billionaire's opinion.
"It's Wokien, not Tolkien," complained one user.
Musk's salty comments also made many question the reason behind his tweet, given that he and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos are not on great terms.
"The richest man in the world is whining about a TV show that was funded by the second-richest man in the world," one person pointed out.
Amazon says the show earned 25 million viewers within the first day after its first two episodes dropped last week.
The streamer will drop a new episode each Friday for the next six weeks.