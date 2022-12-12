Elon Musk Was Booed Off Stage At Dave Chappelle's Comedy Show & He Blames 'Unhinged Leftists'
The video is brutal.
Elon Musk may be used to receiving hate on Twitter, but he doesn’t often go on a stage in front of hundreds of people only to be welcomed by a wave of boos from the crowd.
The billionaire tech mogul was humbled by a crowd of people who booed him when he walked on stage at Dave Chappelle’s comedy show in San Francisco on Sunday night.
Chappelle asked his audience to “make some noise for the richest man in the world” before introducing Musk on stage, and to be fair they pulled through when it came to making noise, even if it wasn’t the most welcoming kind.
The crowd erupted in loud boos, with a few exceptions of cheers sneaking through.
Since the show happened, videos of the incident have been posted on Twitter, with one video posted by user Steven Goffman receiving as many as 2.4 million views.
“Turns out Twitter can, in fact, be real life,” Goffman captioned the tweet showcasing the brutal video.
\u201cTurns out Twitter can, in fact, be real life.\u201d— Steven Goffman (@Steven Goffman) 1670836266
Since his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, Musk has received a fair share of hate from the public, mainly because of the changes he's brought to the app, his mass layoff of Twitter employees and some of his more unconventional opinions.
Chappelle even joked about it on stage and said, “it sounds like some of those people you fired are in the audience.”
Most recently, the outspoken billionaire poked fun at gender pronouns and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor of the U.S.
Musk tweeted, “my pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” followed by another tweet saying the “truth resonates….”
Many were offended by Musk’s tweet and labelled it as transphobic.
One Twitter user decided to call Musk out and tweeted back, “so does a crowd full of boos.”
Instead of ignoring the tweet, Musk decided to shoot back by defending himself, saying that “technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that’s a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter).”
\u201c@omnihedge Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that\u2019s a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter).\n\nIt\u2019s almost as if I\u2019ve offended SF\u2019s unhinged leftists \u2026 but nahhh.\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1670756297
“It’s almost as if I’ve offended SF’s unhinged leftists … but nahhh,” Musk added.
Seems like although the billionaire puts on a brave face, he’s still not immune to all the hate because the original post showing the video of the incident was removed, and the account that posted it was suspended, as reported by CNBC.