Elon Musk's Jet Took A 5-Minute Flight & The Teen Who Tracks Him Isn't Letting Him Off Easy

That's even shorter than Kylie Jenner's trips.

Global Staff Writer
Elon Musk. Right: Private jet.

Hutchinsphoto | Dreamstime, Darryl Brooks | Dreamstime

Celebrities like Kylie Jenner have been getting roasted online for their super-brief jet flights recently, and now the teen who tracks them all is putting billionaire Elon Musk on blast.

The popular Twitter account @CelebJets, run by 19-year-old Jack Sweeney, recently revealed that Kylie Jenner took a 17-minute flight within California, prompting critics to tear into her for the impact that has on the environment.

But Sweeney has also been using tracking data to keep tabs on Musk, and it looks like the world's richest man has been taking even shorter trips with his jet.

"Took off from Los Angeles, California, US. Going to HHR, Jack Northrop Field Hawthorne Municipal Airport arriving in ~5m," Sweeney's @ElonJets bot tweeted on July 2.

The 5-mile flight would only equate to a 10-minute drive, reported CNBC News, but it's far worse for our environment because of the jet fuel emissions.

And that flight wasn't a one-off thing. According to Sweeney, Musk has done this exact 5-mile route multiple times.

In July, Musk's jet also took multiple flights that lasted less than an hour, like a 25-minute flight on July 17 that landed near Mykonos Island in Greece.

For this flight alone, he used 1,435 pounds of jet fuel, which cost about $1,462 and released 2 tons of carbon dioxide into the environment, according to Sweeney's calculations.

"People have the private planes; they post all of these pictures on them," Sweeney told CNBC. "It's not a secret."

Sweeney has pointed out in the past that short flights are occasionally used to park celebrities' planes at certain airfields, and the owner isn't always onboard when the jet flies.

However, they're behind the cost of fuel to send these things from one place to another.

This isn't the first time Sweeney has made news for releasing information about Musk's private jet flight routes.

Earlier this year, Musk was actually feuding with the teenager over his Twitter bot. Musk even offered to pay Sweeney $5,000 to delete the account because of the supposed "security risk" it poses.

Sweeney countered by asking for $50,000 from the richest man in the world, but Musk refused and said it "doesn't feel right to pay to shut this down."

Seems like Musk still isn't ready to pay up, because Sweeney's Twitter account continues to keep an eye on his jet wherever it goes.

