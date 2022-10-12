Elon Musk Is Selling A 'Burnt Hair' Perfume & Twitter Is Roasting Him So Much
"Doesn’t get more lit than this!"
Elon Musk now identifies as a "perfume salesman" on Twitter, and that's because he claims to have just released his own scent called "Burnt Hair."
The billionaire seemed to have been getting bored of his regular Tesla and spaceship business ventures, so he's decided to tap into the fragrance market as a joke.
\u201cThe finest fragrance on Earth!\nhttps://t.co/ohjWxNX5ZC\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1665529583
Musk announced the release of his perfume on Twitter Tuesday. What started as a joke has already turned into the hottest perfume in the market, according to the billionaire himself. He says he's sold 10,000 bottles in just a few hours, making the Tesla founder $1 million richer according to his tweets.
Of course, this is Elon Musk, so it's hard to know if he's making up the numbers or even the perfume itself. It might all be a joke!
\u201cCan\u2019t wait for media stories tomorrow about $1M of Burnt Hair sold \ud83e\udd23\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1665549750
He's selling the perfume for $100 a bottle, which is approximately CAD $141.
Unfortunately for international buyers, there's a hefty shipping rate; meanwhile, Americans get free shopping. For Canadians, the shipping rate is $50, racking the bill up to a hefty 191 Canadian dollars.
The website selling the perfume describes the scent as "the essence of repugnant desire" while advertising the red bottle with a crystal-shaped top. It promises to ship the perfume in Q1 2023.
Not long after announcing the release of his fragrance, Musk changed his Twitter bio to reflect his new profession as a "perfume salesman."
Musk also confirmed that cash and credit aren't the only two payment options. People can even pay with the cryptocurrency Doge.
According to Musk, it "doesn't get more lit than this!"
"With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?" Musk tweeted to his followers.
The same followers have not been holding back on roasting Musk's newest endeavour, and some are firing hilarious tweets at the billionaire.
One Twitter user commented, "Elon's Musk smell will take you to the moon," followed by a graphic showing a perfume advertised as "Elon's Musk" and the billionaire with a Tesla logo tattooed on his chest.
\u201c@elonmusk Elon\u2019s Musk smell will take you to the moon \ud83d\ude80\ud83c\udf15\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1665530201
Another wrote: "If I wanted Burnt Hair, I'd just go for a ride in a Tesla."
"Nothing says, 'I haven't touched a woman in years' like buying Elon Musk's burnt hair perfume," wrote one user. "I'm pretty sure he's making fun of you guys at this point to see what ridiculous thing he can get you to buy."
\u201cNothing says, \u201cI haven\u2019t touched a woman in years\u201d like buying Elon Musk\u2019s burnt hair perfume. I\u2019m pretty sure he\u2019s making fun of you guys at this point to see what ridiculous thing he can get you to buy.\u201d— Missy (@Missy) 1665558778
Although it seems like a joke, Musk has followed through on pranks like this in the past, most famously with his flamethrower.
If you want to smell like Elon Musk, go ahead and buy a bottle. It's "just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work."
That, or you could buy a flamethrower and create some burnt hair for yourself!