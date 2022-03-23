Putin's Alleged Girlfriend Is Hiding In Switzerland & There's A Petition To Kick Her Out
They also want to take away her Olympic medals.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's suspected girlfriend is facing a lot of heat in Switzerland right now, where locals are calling for the former Olympian to be sent home ASAP.
A petition with over 60,000 signatures is calling for Switzerland to deport Alina Kabaeva, the 38-year-old who is said to be Putin's secret girlfriend.
The petition describes Kabaeva as an "obnoxious Russian political and media figure" and the "the favourite wife of delusional dictator and war criminal Putin."
Kabaeva is a former Olympic gymnast who won multiple medals for Russia, including gold at the 2004 Summer Games in Athens.
She was once referred to as "Russia's most flexible woman," but now people want her to be stripped of her medals, reported Fortune.
She was first romantically linked to Putin in 2008 and since then has allegedly given birth to a few of his children, reported The Times. She is allegedly hiding at a luxury villa in Switzerland while Putin's invasion of Ukraine plays out.
The petition calls for Switzerland to deport Kabaeva back to Russia and honour its long-running stance of neutrality.
"For the first time in modern history, your country has violated its neutrality, which it did not even do vis-à-vis Nazi Germany in the 20th century, and joined the sanctions against Putin and his surroundings," read the petition. "And now you are allowing his favourite mistress and her children to hide within the borders of your state!"
The petition even went as far as to compare Kabaeva to Eva Braun, the infamous mistress of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.
"It's time you reunite Eva Braun with her Führer," said the petition.