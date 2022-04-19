NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Canada Imposed Sanctions On Putin's Daughters & Trudeau Says He's Holding Them 'Accountable'

"They will answer for their crimes."

Trending Staff Writer
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Right: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Justin Trudeau - Prime Minister of Canada | YouTube, Igor Dolgov | Dreamstime

New sanctions by the Canadian government have been announced and their targets include 14 of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest associates, including his adult daughters.

In a statement posted on Tuesday, April 19, Justin Trudeau outlined the new sanctions, their targets and their goals.

"We will not relent in holding people accountable for their complicity in Russia’s attacks on Ukraine," said the Canadian prime minister.

The sanctions themselves come during the wake of reports of alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity being perpetrated by the invading Russian forces in Ukraine. Most notably, these crimes are said to have taken place in the Ukrainian town of Buccha.

"We will continue to impose severe costs on the Russian regime in coordination with our allies and will relentlessly pursue accountability for their actions," said Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly in a statement. "They will answer for their crimes."

These are just the latest round of sanctions being imposed on the Russian government, with several being dispatched towards the nation and several of the nation's oligarchs.

However, this is the first time that the Canadian government has sanctioned a member of the Putin family outside of Vladimir himself, following suit with new sanctions announced by the United States.

The notice added, "Canada continues to monitor the situation and coordinate actions with its partners in the international community to respond to the Russian regime’s barbaric acts."

Canada and Ukraine have continued to strengthen ties between themselves following Russia's invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke at Canadian Parliament, and has even publicly called the Trudeau "Dear Justin" and "a friend."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

