Doug Ford & John Tory Can No Longer Enter Russia Due To Personal Sanctions
There are 61 Canadians on the list.
Russia has banned Premier Doug Ford and Mayor John Tory from entering the country.
On Thursday, April 21, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced they would be imposing personal sanctions on 61 Canadians, which will prevent anyone on the list from visiting the Russian Federation.
The list includes high-ranking government officials, members of the Prime Minister's Office, active and retired military personnel, and some members of the media. Premiers across the country, from Jason Kenney to John Horgan, are also among those named.
These Canadians now join the likes of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Defence Minister Anita Anand, and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, who were among the 313 Canadians who were put on Russia's "black list" in March.
The "black list" came out after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Canada's House of Commons about the ongoing invasion back in March.
On top of banning a slew of Canadians from ever entering the country, Russia shared a list of countries that they considered "unfriendly" with Canada being one of them.
Thursday's decision comes in response to all of the sanctions that Canada has imposed on Russia as a result of the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Most recently, Canada has placed sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters along with a dozen of the president's closest associates.
"We will not relent in holding people accountable for their complicity in Russia's attacks on Ukraine," the Canadian prime minister tweeted.
Canada isn't the only country to have imposed sanctions on Russia since the start of their war, with NATO countries being among the few.