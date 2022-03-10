Editions

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Trudeau Is His 'Friend' & Opened Up About Canada's Support

With that friendship comes aid.

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Right: Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy | Instagram, Justin Trudeau | Instagram

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and has reaffirmed Canada's support for the invaded nation.

In fact, Zelenskyy even called Trudeau a "friend."

On Wednesday, March 9, Zelenskyy shared that him and the Canadian prime minister discussed "defense cooperation and how to increase sanctions pressure on Russia."

The Ukrainian leader also mentioned that, "Canada stands with Ukraine. We feel it every day."

Trudeau also made a statement about their conversation, pledging to send Ukraine more "highly specialized military equipment" and "humanitarian assistance."

Minister of National Defence Anita Anand confirmed that this new batch of aid will include "an additional $50 million in lethal & non-lethal military aid, including Canadian-made cameras used in military drones and other specialized equipment."

The Canadian PM also invited Zelenskyy to speak at Parliament — an offer which, according to The National Post, the Ukrainian leader has accepted.

It's currently unknown when Zelenskyy is expected to address the House of Commons.

"Canadians have been inspired by the bravery and resiliency of Ukrainians and the leadership the President has shown," said the Prime Minister, "and I know they are eager to hear directly from him."

On February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine, sparking an international response. Since the invasion, Canada and many other countries have imposed sanctions on Russia, as well as provided both humanitarian and lethal aid.

This has caused Canada to be put on Russia's list of "unfriendly nations," along with the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and many others.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

