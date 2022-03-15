Editions

Zelenskyy Says He's 'Very Grateful' For 'Dear' Trudeau & They're On A First-Name Basis

"Mr. President, Volodymyr, you are a friend," the PM also said.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Justin Trudeau | Twitter

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he's "very grateful" for Justin Trudeau and the two leaders are on a first-name basis with each other.

During Zelenskyy's address to MPs and senators in the House of Commons on March 15, the Ukrainian president spoke of his friendship with Trudeau along with Canada's support for his country in response to Russia's invasion.

Trudeau had a few words for Zelenskyy before he started his speech.

"Mr. President, Volodymyr, you are a friend," Trudeau said. "Canadians and Ukrainians are friends."

"Volodymyr, in the years I've known you, I've always thought of you as a champion for democracy and now democracies around the world are lucky to have you as our champion," he continued.

At that point, Zelenskyy put his hand to his chest over his heart as people in the House of Commons applauded him.

"As friends, you can count on our unwavering and steadfast support," Trudeau said.

Zelenskyy referred to the prime minister as "dear Justin" multiple times during his address in the House of Commons.

"I know that you all support Ukraine, we've been friends with you, Justin," he said.

He also noted that while Canada has done a lot for Ukraine, his country still needs help.

"You all need to do more to stop Russia, to protect Ukraine and by doing that to protect Europe from [the] Russian threat," Zelenskyy said. "Please do not stop in your efforts, please expand your efforts to bring back peace in our peaceful country."

Ending off his speech, the Ukrainian president had another message for Trudeau and for all Canadians.

"I am very grateful to you, Justin. I am grateful to [the] Canadian people and I'm confident that together we will overcome and we will be victorious. Glory to Ukraine, thank you to Canada," Zelenskyy said.

Recently, both Zelenskyy and Trudeau have praised each other for their leadership following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and spoken about their relationship as friends and colleagues.

