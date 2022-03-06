Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
russia ukraine

TikTok Is Banning New Content & Live Streams From Russia Due To A New 'Fake News' Law

"Our highest priority is the safety of our employees and our users."

A phone featuring the TikTok app. Right: President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

A phone featuring the TikTok app. Right: President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

Josefkubes | Dreamstime, Malivoja | Dreamstime

TikTok has announced that they are suspending live streaming and the posting of new content from Russia, following the country's "devastating" invasion of Ukraine.

The social media company noted that Russia's new "fake news" law has now come into effect, prompting them to implement "new protective measures."

In a public statement, TikTok Communications announced that a suspension will remain in place "while we review the safety implications of this law."

"We will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when we might fully resume our services with safety as our top priority," said the company.

The Russia law, which took effect March 5, restricts access to Facebook, major non-Russian news outlets and Twitter.

According to CBC News, it's purpose is to limit the spread of perspectives that go against the government's stance on the war in Ukraine — and carries a punishment of up to 15 years in prison.

"TikTok is an outlet for creativity and entertainment that can provide a source of relief and human connection during a time of war," the company said.

However, due to this law and potential penalties against the platform and it's users, TikTok has said they've got "no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service in Russia.''

The move is expected to impact approximately 29 million Russian TikTok users.

"Our highest priority is the safety of our employees and our users," the statement added.

This is just one of the many companies and countries that are issuing sanctions against Russia since the nation's military invaded Ukraine on February 24.

On March 6, the Government of Canada warned that all Canadians should leave Russia as soon as possible, citing the new law as one of the reasons why it was unsafe.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...