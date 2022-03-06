TikTok Is Banning New Content & Live Streams From Russia Due To A New 'Fake News' Law
TikTok has announced that they are suspending live streaming and the posting of new content from Russia, following the country's "devastating" invasion of Ukraine.
The social media company noted that Russia's new "fake news" law has now come into effect, prompting them to implement "new protective measures."
In a public statement, TikTok Communications announced that a suspension will remain in place "while we review the safety implications of this law."
"We will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when we might fully resume our services with safety as our top priority," said the company.
The Russia law, which took effect March 5, restricts access to Facebook, major non-Russian news outlets and Twitter.
According to CBC News, it's purpose is to limit the spread of perspectives that go against the government's stance on the war in Ukraine — and carries a punishment of up to 15 years in prison.
"TikTok is an outlet for creativity and entertainment that can provide a source of relief and human connection during a time of war," the company said.
However, due to this law and potential penalties against the platform and it's users, TikTok has said they've got "no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service in Russia.''
The move is expected to impact approximately 29 million Russian TikTok users.
"Our highest priority is the safety of our employees and our users," the statement added.
This is just one of the many companies and countries that are issuing sanctions against Russia since the nation's military invaded Ukraine on February 24.
On March 6, the Government of Canada warned that all Canadians should leave Russia as soon as possible, citing the new law as one of the reasons why it was unsafe.
