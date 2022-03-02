Editions

russia ukraine

The UN Condemned Putin's Ukraine Invasion In A Huge Vote & Only 4 Nations Backed Russia

Eritrea really surprised some people with its vote.

United Nations members vote to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine.

@unitednations | Instagram

The UN General Assembly has overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with very few countries taking the other side.

All 193 members voted during an emergency session held among the UN's general assembly on Wednesday.

Among the voters, 141 nations voted to condemn the "aggression against Ukraine," while five nations (including Russia) voted against it. Thirty-five others chose to remain neutral.

"You have chosen the right side of history," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted, along with a screenshot of the votes.

North Korea, Belarus, Syria and Eritrea were the only countries to back Russia in the vote, reported The Guardian.

Meanwhile, many of Russia's allies including China, Venezuela and Cuba were among those who abstained from casting a vote.

"The message of the General Assembly is loud and clear: end hostilities in Ukraine now. Silence the guns now. Open the door to dialogue and diplomacy now," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.

"The territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine must be respected in line with the UN Charter."

As the resolution results were announced, the UN general assembly erupted in a standing ovation, which is a rare occurrence, reported CNN.

The UN Instagram page posted the moment the votes were announced, sharing the emotional reaction with the rest of the world.

The caption of the Instagram post read: "In a historic 'Uniting for Peace' session, the #UnitedNations General Assembly adopts a resolution demanding that #Russia immediately cease its use of force against #Ukraine and withdraw its military forces."

Even though the vote seemed to be a historical moment in terms of the war, it's likely to have no impact on Russia's actual fight against Ukraine.

"It isn't going to stop Russian forces in their stride, but it's a pretty enormous diplomatic win for the Ukrainians and the U.S., and everyone who has got behind them," UN Director Richard Gowan said, per The Guardian.

The resolution says that the UN "deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine."

It called for "the Russian Federation [to] immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine" and "immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered a few different explanations for the invasion, including baseless claims that Ukraine is run by Nazis and that it should never have become a country.

