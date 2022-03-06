Feds Urge Canadians To Leave Russia ASAP As They May Not Be Able To Help Those Who Stay
An updated warning has been issued. ⚠️
The Government of Canada is urging all Canadian travellers to avoid going to Russia right now, due to the "impacts of the armed conflict with Ukraine, including limited flight options and restrictions on financial transactions."
In an updated travel advisory issued on Saturday, March 5, officials warned any Canadians who are in Russia to leave the country while they still can.
It states that any travellers who remain in the country despite the advisory should not depend on the Canadian government to help them if any issues arise.
Visitors are advised to leave the country as soon as possible, while commercial means are still available, as the situation in that part of the world is constantly changing.
As a result of Russia's invasion into Ukraine, several countries and companies have halted services and imposed sanctions on Russia. This further complicates the situation for travellers in the country, as financial services could be completely unavailable and makes flight options limited.
We have increased the risk level to avoid all travel to #Russia. If you are there, you should leave while commercial means are still available. Check our full travel advice: http://ow.ly/LpP930scC3N\u00a0pic.twitter.com/pgtS5PZB6N— Travel.gc.ca (@Travel.gc.ca) 1646517115
Along with this, Russia has imposed a new law limiting free speech on the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which the Canadian government warns may result in fines or detention if you speak out about the conflict — another reason why they are urging travellers to come home ASAP.
The Canadian government has also warned that if you remain in Russia, you may have to stay in the country longer than expected. You may also have limited access to essential products and services, or you may not be able to use your banking cards or to withdraw any money.
Ultimately though, the feds say that, "the decision to travel is your choice and you are responsible for your personal safety abroad."
Canadians who must stay in Russia are advised to review their personal security plans "on a daily basis," avoid discussing politics in person or online, stay away from busy areas and ensure they have supplies of cash and medications.
The updated travel notice comes after the recent invasion of Ukraine by Russia that took place on February 24, following many months of tension with Ukraine and NATO powers like the U.S., U.K., and Canada.
This is just one Canada's responses to the ongoing conflict, which has prompted a reaction from Justin Trudeau and lethal aid from Canada to repel the invasion.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.