Northern lights are forecast across Canada this week because of a geomagnetic storm
Auroras during the spring equinox can be "the brightest and most colourful" of the year!
The northern lights are expected to shine in the night sky across Canada this week.
You could see bright and colourful displays as the aurora plunges south.
According to NOAA's northern lights forecast, the aurora will be "more intense" in almost all of Canada on Wednesday, March 18, and overnight into Thursday, March 19.
The auroral display over Canada is expected to continue on Thursday, March 19 and overnight into Friday, March 20.
The Weather Network said that this is because a coronal mass ejection from the sun will likely cause a geomagnetic storm when it reaches Earth's magnetic field.
Also, auroras that occur this close to the spring equinox can be "the brightest and most colourful" of the year, according to The Weather Network.
Green is the most common colour of the northern lights, but pink, red, blue and purple hues are also possible.
The forecast for Wednesday overnight to Thursday said the aurora will be "more intense" in Prince Rupert, Bella Coola, Whitehorse, Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge, Fort McMurray, Yellowknife, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Churchill, Kenora, Moosonee, Labrador City, and other places.
It won't be as strong but could still be visible in Victoria, Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kelowna, Cranbrook, Thunder Bay, Timmins, Sudbury, Quebec City, Rimouski, Gaspe, and nearby areas.
NOAA's forecast also has a view line that shows how far south the aurora could be seen on the northern horizon.
All of southern Ontario, including Toronto, the GTA, Windsor and Ottawa, is within the view line.
The northern lights could also be seen along the northern horizon in Montreal, Sherbrooke, Fredericton, Moncton, Charlottetown, Sydney and Gander.
Northern lights forecast map for March 18.NOAA
NOAA's forecast for Thursday overnight to Friday said the aurora will be "more intense" in central and northern parts of Canada, like Prince Rupert, Whitehorse, Grand Prairie, Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Yellowknife, Lloydminster, Prince Albert, and Churchill.
The northern lights might not be as strong but could still be visible in Victoria, Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Lethbridge, Regina, Winnipeg, Thunder Bay, Moosonee, Sagenauy, Labrador City and nearby places
You could be able to see the aurora along the northern horizon in most of southern Ontario, including Toronto and Ottawa, along with Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton, Moncton, and Charlottetown.
Northern lights forecast map for March 19.NOAA
You can see the northern lights directly overhead in places within the auroral oval, which is shown in green and red in NOAA's forecast maps.
But the aurora can be observed from a thousand kilometres away when it's bright enough.
If you want to see the northern lights in Canada this week, the Canadian Space Agency's aurora viewing tips can help.
Typically, the northern lights appear a few hours after sunset but become more intense around midnight.
You should find a place with little or no light pollution because city lights can block the view of less intense aurora.
Then, when you're in a dark location, you should look all around because the northern lights can appear anywhere in the sky.
But if you're in a place that's along the view line in NOAA's forecast map, the northern lights will only be visible toward the northern horizon.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.