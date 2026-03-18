Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 17 are out and there's a $40 million jackpot

It's time to check your tickets!

person holding two lotto max tickets from olg

Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Lotto Max winning numbers for March 17 are out now.

A $40 million jackpot is up for grabs in this Lotto Max draw.

Now, here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, the cash prizes and more.

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 17?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for March 17 are 7, 10, 24, 25, 34, 45 and 49, with 44 as the bonus number.

There is no winner of the $40 million jackpot.

But thousands of cash prizes worth between $20 and $82,061 have been won in Canada.

So, the next Lotto Max draw on March 20 will offer a $50 million jackpot and two Maxmillions worth $1 million each.

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 13?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for March 13 were 6, 7, 23, 25, 29, 30 and 38. Then, the bonus number was 31.

Nobody won the $30 million jackpot in Friday's draw.

How do you play Lotto Max?

Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

Here's what matching numbers could win you:

  • 7/7 — jackpot
  • 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 — $20
  • 3/7 plus bonus — $20
  • 3/7 — free play ($5 value)

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.

Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

lotto max winning numberslotto max
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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