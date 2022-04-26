Johnny Depp Got Called Out For His Accent & Howard Stern Says He's 'Overacting' In Court
"He’s writing his own material as he goes along"
Howard Sterns has some feelings about Johnny Depp's behavior during his defamation trial against Amber Heard.
On Monday's episode of The Howard Stern Show, he referred to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor as a 'huge narcissist' who was 'overacting' during his testimony. He also assumes that the fact that the trial is being publicly televised, was Depp's will, because 'that's what narcissists do.'
“I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist and what I mean by that is — he figured, ‘I’ll put this on TV and because I’m so persuasive and because I’m so smart, I’m such a wonderful guy,'” Stern said during the show. “He’s so overacting. He’s writing his own material as he goes along," he continued.
Global News reported that Depp nor Amber Heard had a say in whether cameras would be allowed in the courtroom, and that Heard's team did find a way to have them out.
Another topic Stern has discussed on his show is Depp's testimony that Heard pooped on the bed, where he also criticizes the actor for his tone and delivery of the facts.
Howard Reacts to Johnny Depp’s Testimony Against Amber Heardwww.youtube.com
“It’s not going well for you, it’s not going well for her. It’s not going well for anybody. You sound like two battling children," he said according to Variety.
The outlet also reports that Stern agreed with his co-host Robin Quivers, that that though he has tried to 'charm the pants off of America at the trial," it will not save his career.