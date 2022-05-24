Johnny Depp's Lawyer & Amber Heard's Doc Got Into It Over Whether The Actor Is An 'Idiot'
"Is 'idiot' a professional opinion?"
Amber Heard's expert psychiatrist, Dr. David R. Spiegel, took the stand during her court battle with Johnny Depp on Monday, and things quickly went off the rails.
Spiegel testified that Depp "has behaviours that are consistent with someone that both has substance-use disorder as well as behaviours of someone is a perpetrator of intimate partner violence." However, he also said that he never got a chance to actually interview Depp before making that diagnosis, as he was denied on two occasions.
Spiegel's testimony escalated into some tense back-and-forth moments with Depp's team.
Depp's lawyer began by asking the psychiatrist: "During your deposition, what were the circumstances under which you decided to call Mr. Depp an idiot?"
After a brief pause, the psychiatrist answered the question by saying that he didn't call Depp an idiot and that his words were being taken out of context.
At first, he seemed frazzled by the question and couldn't quite put a full response together.
"I think it was in the context... you should probably read the context of it, but I think the context was, and I'm trying to think back," said Spiegel.
Finally, he was able to get his thoughts together.
"I'm thinking back; he's coming in from Europe for a video deposition that he gave, and he took an overnight the night before. What I think I said was that if you're going to take a, If you're going to do a major thing for a trial that you're involved with, I'd think you'd be an idiot to come in the night before.
"So I didn't call Mr. Depp an idiot; I simply called that planning an idiot," he said.
"Is 'idiot' a professional opinion?" Depp's lawyer asked.
"I wasn't writing a professional opinion," Spiegel said.
Depp's lawyers also pointed out that Spiegel's analysis was based on the actor's testimony and his movies -- not an actual interview.
"You derived this without ever once talking to the man," Depp's lawyer said.
Depp and his legal team could be seen reacting with shock and confusion to some of the psychiatrist's remarks.
Depp's vocal fans on social media also had some strong reactions to Spiegel, with some of them reportedly blasting him with terrible online reviews.
Depp and Heard have each accused one another of abuse and are now suing for defamation in Virginia. Depp is seeking $50 million while Heard is counter-suing for $100 million.
The trial is expected to wrap up at the end of the week.
- Johnny Depp Testified That Amber Heard Left Poop In His Bed & 'It ... ›
- Johnny Depp Got Called Out For His Accent & Howard Stern Says ... ›
- Johnny Depp's Disney Demand Of '1M Alpacas' Came Up In Court ... ›
- Amber Heard's Lawyer Objected To His Own Question & Johnny ... ›
- Johnny Depp Won't Look At Amber Heard In Court & Their Lawyers ... ›