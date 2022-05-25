NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
johnny depp

Kate Moss Said Johnny Depp Didn't Push Her Down The Stairs & She Denied Amber Heard's Claim

She said it "never" happened.

Senior Global Editor
Kate Moss testifying via video link. Right: Johnny Depp in court.

Kate Moss testifying via video link. Right: Johnny Depp in court.

Court TV

Model Kate Moss testified that Johnny Depp did not push her down the stairs while they were dating in the 1990s, contradicting a claim that Amber Heard made earlier at the trial.

“He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs,” she said in court Wednesday.

Moss went on to say that Depp actually helped her after she fell down the stairs on a rainy day at a Jamaican resort while they were together.

"As I left the room I slide down the stairs and I hurt my back," she said. "I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain."

She added that Depp came down to help her and carried her back to her room before calling for help.

Moss said she dated Depp from 1994 to 1998, and that she was called to testify by video after Heard suggested that Depp was responsible for her stairway fall.

Earlier at the trial, Heard accused Depp of hitting her sister on a set of stairs, prompting her to punch him back.

"In my head I just instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs," she said at the time.

Heard's team did not cross-examine Moss, although a source close to the actress did blast Depp in a statement to Narcity.

"So Johnny Depp didn't abuse Kate Moss," the source said. "That makes him 1 for 2 in the abuse column."

Depp and Heard have each accused each other of abuse during their relationship and their brief marriage, which ran from 2015 until 2016. Depp has denied ever striking Heard.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which she claimed to have been a victim of domestic abuse. She didn't name Depp but he says it clearly pointed to him, and that he lost major film roles because of it.

Depp is seeking $50 million from Heard with his defamation lawsuit, while she is counter-suing for $100 million.

The trial is expected to wrap up this week.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...