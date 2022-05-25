Kate Moss Said Johnny Depp Didn't Push Her Down The Stairs & She Denied Amber Heard's Claim
She said it "never" happened.
Model Kate Moss testified that Johnny Depp did not push her down the stairs while they were dating in the 1990s, contradicting a claim that Amber Heard made earlier at the trial.
“He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs,” she said in court Wednesday.
Moss went on to say that Depp actually helped her after she fell down the stairs on a rainy day at a Jamaican resort while they were together.
"As I left the room I slide down the stairs and I hurt my back," she said. "I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain."
She added that Depp came down to help her and carried her back to her room before calling for help.
Moss said she dated Depp from 1994 to 1998, and that she was called to testify by video after Heard suggested that Depp was responsible for her stairway fall.
Earlier at the trial, Heard accused Depp of hitting her sister on a set of stairs, prompting her to punch him back.
"In my head I just instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs," she said at the time.
Heard's team did not cross-examine Moss, although a source close to the actress did blast Depp in a statement to Narcity.
"So Johnny Depp didn't abuse Kate Moss," the source said. "That makes him 1 for 2 in the abuse column."
Depp and Heard have each accused each other of abuse during their relationship and their brief marriage, which ran from 2015 until 2016. Depp has denied ever striking Heard.
Depp is suing Heard for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which she claimed to have been a victim of domestic abuse. She didn't name Depp but he says it clearly pointed to him, and that he lost major film roles because of it.
Depp is seeking $50 million from Heard with his defamation lawsuit, while she is counter-suing for $100 million.
The trial is expected to wrap up this week.